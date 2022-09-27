Man, that white visor radiated.
The sun hit off the empty metal bleachers of Albertsons Stadium, reflected off the blue turf and thrust a spotlight onto Dirk Koetter’s head, onto that white visor that currently serves as Boise State’s symbol of hope.
Bronco Land has been full of distress these past few days. Just a few paces away from the program’s three Fiesta Bowl trophies, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson tried to assure everyone that Boise State’s recent turmoil hadn’t seeped into every pore of the building.
That the embarrassing loss to UTEP on Friday, the firing of offensive coordinator Tim Plough on Saturday and the news that quarterback Hank Bachmeier was transferring on Monday wouldn’t crack the foundation and sink the current Broncos squad.
“We’ve talked about it. We’ve been up front with them,” said Danielson, relaying the coach’s message: “‘This is what’s happening. This is what’s going on. And at the end of the day guys, what can we control? We can control how we prep and control how we play.’”
It’s a nice message. It’s also one Boise State’s coaches have been going on and on about for weeks with little affect.
It would be easy to conjure up skepticism ahead of Friday’s game against San Diego State. For one: This is basically the same exact team that threw up a whopping 177 total yards in El Paso.
What the heck could possibly change in one week?
Leave it to the mind under that shimmering white visor, the half-a-hat that brings Boise State fans the sort of nostalgia that most Americans feel when they come across a Sega or pay phone or an “Appetite for Destruction” record.
Koetter rocked a similar visor so often during his stint as Boise State head coach from 1998 to 2000 and through his many years as an NFL offensive coordinator and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head man.
On Tuesday, that white visor and wise mind was once again on The Blue. And Koetter was flying around the practice field like he was 20 years younger. He ran with urgency to every drill, swatted a pad at the quarterbacks to simulate a pass rush, chatted with and gave tips to half the offense.
It sure didn’t look like he had to be dragged into his new position.
“It’s great to have his presence and his energy out there,” said center Will Farrar. “He’s a little bit of both: Ra-rah and intense. If you mess up, he’s going to let you know, which is a good thing. If you do good, he’s going to let you know, which is also a good thing.”
Nostalgia was never so needed at Albertsons Stadium.
Koetter had been in the building all year, serving as an offensive analyst on coach Andy Avalos’ staff. He was involved in scouting and game-planning and used as a sounding board for Plough and other offensive coaches. Which is to say he had some fingerprints on Boise State’s stumbling offense.
But now his hands are wrapped around it, trying to mold this hunk of clay into some sort of creation that Broncos’ fans will flock to see.
Which is one tall task.
The Boise offensive line has struggled amidst injuries. The receivers have made the loss of Khalil Shakir look worse than expected. The running backs have been up and down. And the quarterback play has been subpar.
Here to save the day is a 63-year old Pocatello native with a resume that might not fit on the page.
“We’re grateful. He was in retirement,” said Avalos. “The role he has now isn’t nearly what it was prior to (Saturday). … Drastically, things aren’t going to get changed from a structure standpoint. That doesn’t make sense.”
So what exactly about this offense is going to look different?
“It’s pretty much been the same,” said Farrar. “He (Koetter) obviously has his tweaks on it but the base offense is the same.”
Perhaps that’s not what Boise State fans hoped for — especially at a time when that “base offense” ranks 121st nationally in total offense.
But Koetter’s changes will be in the details, simplifying Plough's offense — one that many had said might be one of the most complex in the country.
“We won’t put so much on (the quarterback) at the line of scrimmage so that they can play freely,” Avalos said. “So they can create rhythm. So that they can play the game. Obviously coach (Koetter) has a ton of experience.”
According to a source close to the Boise State program, Koetter has made the quarterbacks’ lives a million times easier, getting rid of Plough’s footwork rules (Quarterbacks could only slide as dictated) and telling the guys under center he’d call the protections.
In other words, Taylen Green — who will start his first collegiate game on Friday — and backup Sam Vidlak won’t be bogged down in a complicated system.
And, heck, Green might be better suited to lead this offense than any quarterback on Boise State’s roster. He is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound athlete who might be able to make up for any other offensive deficiencies.
Pass protection doesn’t hold up? Green can duck and dodge traffic en route to a few yards. Receivers aren’t open? Green can bolt like a stallion down the field.
The changes might be subtle, but perhaps subtle is all Boise State needs.