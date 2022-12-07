On Tuesday afternoon, Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey took to Twitter to discuss what everyone else around college athletics with a pulse is conversing about: That darn transfer portal.
Last year, over 3,000 college football players put their name in the portal. Only 866 were actually picked up by a new school. That means for every four kids who write a soliloquy in their notes app that reads something like: “I love this program. I love my brothers. I’ve had so much fun these last few years ... but I’m putting my name in the transfer portal,” only about one actually winds up on another squad.
Since the portal opened earlier this week, more than 1,000 kids have already thrown their names into the transfer portal — seemingly having learned little from precedent.
“Will be interesting to see how transfer portal dominos and impacts high school recruits, staffing, health/wellness of staff, team/culture, etc,” Dickey wrote. “Time will tell. Over 1,000 in the first two days is insane. I don’t know what the solution is but this doesn’t seem to be it."
No one seems to have a solution. And very few seem to crave any radical change.
Love it? Hate it? Think it’s good for the kids? Think it’s ruining kids’ lives? Doesn’t matter. The transfer is becoming impossible to ignore. It is the California Gold Rush of college football. Some schools have decided it’s stupid, resisting the temptation to head west. Others have uprooted their family. They’ve heard the stories about TCU and USC finding big nuggets in the river. They are believers.
Boise State is somewhere in the middle.
Since the transfer portal’s inception over four years ago, Boise State added three kids from it in 2019, five in 2020, five in 2021 and four last year.
The Broncos have not thrown their eggs into the portal basket, but they’ve gotten production out of it.
Running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio transferred from Oregon two years ago and saw plenty of action in the blue and orange. Caleb Biggers, a Bowling Green transplant, started every game at corner this year. EDGE George Tarlas left Weber State and was perhaps Boise State’s best edge rusher this year. Offensive linemen Will Farrar (Texas Tech) and Cade Beresford (Washington State) were both starters for BSU this year.
And that’s all while not losing a ton to the portal. Obviously everyone knows that former starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier chose to pursue other options after BSU’s horrendous 2-2 start, but that actually might have been good for the Broncos in the long run. Other than Bachemier, no other Bronco starter jumped in this year, a notion most schools aren’t fortunate enough to tout.
For the last four years, like most schools across the country, the Broncos have dipped their toe into the transfer portal. Perhaps this will be the season Andy Avalos and Co. swan dive into the portal’s waters.
Heck, they might not have another choice.
As it stands, 16 high school athletes have orally committed to the Broncos. And who knows if that number will stand. In the last week, BSU pledges Breezy Dubar (Colorado) and Michael Madrie (Arizona State) have picked up Pac-12 offers.
So let’s say Boise State has 16-ish commits in the class of 2023. Great. In a normal year, 25 or so kids sign their letter of intent with Boise State.
In other words, expect the Broncos to add about 10 kids before Early Signing Day on December 21. If you’re looking at the numbers, it certainly seems like Boise State kept room in its shopping cart to browse every aisle of the transfer portal.
Which seems like a smart idea because, well, Boise State needs to think in the short-term.
The Avalos era is two years old and far behind the standard set by his predecessors. Under the former BSU linebacker, the Broncos are 16-9 with five losses on The Blue and no championships.
It certainly seems like they have the quarterback of the future in Taylen Green, but, realistically, Green could be gone in a year or two. Whether for the NFL or something else. The Broncos need to put a winner around him ASAP. High-school signees are important. They are also a bet on the long-term.
With Green in place, the Broncos might just pull some of their cash out of mutual funds and start betting on single stocks.
