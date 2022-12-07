Support Local Journalism


On Tuesday afternoon, Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey took to Twitter to discuss what everyone else around college athletics with a pulse is conversing about: That darn transfer portal.

Last year, over 3,000 college football players put their name in the portal. Only 866 were actually picked up by a new school. That means for every four kids who write a soliloquy in their notes app that reads something like: “I love this program. I love my brothers. I’ve had so much fun these last few years ... but I’m putting my name in the transfer portal,” only about one actually winds up on another squad.

