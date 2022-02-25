Naje Smith submitted his final Spanish quiz and didn’t know what to do. So he just sat silently. In his old high school coach’s basement, the emotions finally hit the kid who had no more junior college assignments.
Jim Redmon, Smith’s coach at Lewis and Clark High in Spokane, walked down the steps to find a young man who hadn’t moved in more than a half hour.
“Are you OK?” Redmon asked.
“I’m finally done,” Smith replied.
He relaxed, took a deep breath and let the pride of his accomplishment ooze into every pore of his body. His journey was not over. But it was finally back on track.
“It felt like everything finally fell into place,” Smith told the Idaho Press. “I kind of questioned going (junior college), staying at (Lewis and Clark) High School and it was all for this.”
Finishing that Spanish quiz meant Smith had his associate's degree. It meant he was done at Cochise College. That he’d never have to go back to Douglas, Arizona. That he could enroll at Boise State, where he committed just months prior. It meant that, years after being heralded as a top recruit, he was finally going to be a Division I basketball player — just as everyone expected.
Also, as expected, Smith has been a well of joy in Boise — whether he plays or not. Up and down the court, Smith does not run so much as he skips, rarely relenting a child-like grin that his teammates and coaches have come to love him for.
“I always thought Naje would make it because — similar to Tyson (Degenhart) — everybody loved him,” said Carl Howell, Smith’s coach for the Washington Supreme AAU team. “He’s a great guy. When he’s not in the game and on the bench, he’s got the towel waving. He’s sincerely happy for other people’s success.”
Coaches call his style of play “unorthodox,” which, depending on the day, may or may not come off as a compliment. As a kid, he would go to the YMCA after school and make up his own drills until the place closed down. He’d have to dribble past one defender (his backpack) at the 3-point line then around another (a cone) at the elbow and finish. Even now, playing for BSU, it looks like he’s making up stuff on the fly.
“Naje is an interesting cat,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “You can throw it to him on the block and he doesn’t know what move to make so he just turns and dunks it backwards. You just have to be fine with that. ... Don’t tell him what the coach book says. Let him be Naje.”
He showed off his impromptu skills late in the first half against San Diego State. With the shot clock winding down and the Aztecs’ 6-foot-10 forward Nathan Mensah guarding him, Smith rose up, flared his legs out and threw a fastball at the hoop. If it didn’t hit the backboard, it might have hit a student in the 10th row. But it clanked off the glass and fell through the strings.
It was part of Smith’s marvelous performance against SDSU. The 6-7, 205-pound senior scored 13 points, rejected two shots and tallied four steals. Most impressive, it came on the heels of Smith’s worst outing of the year.
Just days prior, in BSU’s win over Utah State, Smith's stat line was alarming: Two minutes played, zeros everywhere else. No shot attempts. No rebounds. No nothing.
“He could’ve pouted and been like a lot of players,” Rice said. “But Naje is such a great team guy, he came in, got extra work, got extra reps shooting the ball and worked his tail off. ... He showed me something.”
“He can do a lot more than what he’s shown, obviously,” teammate Abu Kigab said of Smith. “He sacrifices for the team.”
****
Jerry Carrillo is a character. Twenty minutes with the Cochise College basketball coach and he provides enough one-liners to make you think a Jerry Carrillo talking action figure might sell pretty well.
People end up at places like Cochise, oftentimes, because something went wrong. But something Carrillo has learned during his tenure at the school: Things routinely go wrong. Plenty of kids, plenty of really good basketball players don’t qualify academically or skirt into trouble. That should not be their scarlet letter, Carrillo noted, and playing JUCO hoops should not be viewed as some career death sentence.
“You’re not going to San Quentin,” he joked, referring to the oldest prison in California.
Here’s the thing Carrillo is quick to point out about Smith’s time in junior college: “Naje got better, believe it or not.”
He worked his tail off in Douglas, transforming into a versatile option that Carrillo could play at pretty much every position. And Smith thrived, turning into a junior college All-American his sophomore year after averaging over 23 points and eight rebounds a game.
Smith further confirmed what many suspected for years, that he could excel playing high-level college basketball.
Smith had plenty of Division I interest out of high school. He likely would have signed with Eastern Washington or Boise State or some other DI school if his grades were up to par. The lengthy forward was a four-year starter who lifted Lewis and Clark to its first state tournament in more than a half-century (a third-place finish in 2018). If he thought junior college basketball was beneath him, it would’ve only been human nature.
When he showed up at Cochise, Carrillo humbled him with one line.
“You’re skinny, fat and weak,” he said.
“I was like, ‘How am I skinny and fat at the same time?” Smith joked. “I felt like I was at a different level, but he treated me as if I was a rookie. ... I was kind of just a big baby at the time, from his standards.”
Carrillo’s standards of accountability are lofty. For those who wonder how Cochise College in little ‘ole Douglas — a small town that sits a pitching wedge away from the Mexico border — churns out so many Division I players, Carrillo is blunt.
“I’m going to be honest with you,” he said. “I’m the best academic advisor in all of junior college athletics.”
That’s what Smith needed.
He struggled academically in high school. Not because he wasn’t smart, but because he missed more school than Ferris Bueller, constantly traveling to play with different AAU teams. Smith’s first semester scores were solid, then club ball would get rolling, he’d only be at school from Tuesday to Thursday and his grades would plummet.
“I think Naje always thought he’d get there,” Redmon said. “Again, he just wasn’t disciplined in the classroom early in his years."
It became evident, that because of his grades, Smith’s Division I hopes would be on hold, which posed interesting options. He could’ve transferred to a basketball-centric prep school that may have helped him improve academically while allowing him to simultaneously play high-level hoops in the spring. That would’ve solved some problems, Smith admitted, but he wanted to help Lewis and Clark reach heights the school hadn’t reached in 54 years. In that respect, mission accomplished.
Or, and this is perhaps a too simplistic option, Smith could’ve cut back his time playing club ball. He would’ve risked a lack of exposure on the AAU circuit but practically ensured he was a qualifier.
“He played on several different teams in high school,” said his mom, Dez. “It was just go, go, go, go, go. I think that’s where his grades fell. We were constantly on the move. It was team this, team that. This engagement for that team. Like, it was just pretty intense.”
Despite not qualifying academically, it still took some incredible salesmanship from Carrillo to get Smith down to Douglas. His mom even followed him to the Grand Canyon State, getting a house in Phoenix. And his coach at Cochise, true to his word, held Smith accountable.
****
All looked bright. By spring break of his second and final year, Smith noted he probably had a 70% chance of graduating and qualifying. The big man from Spokane set himself up well. Then COVID-19 hit.
“It was really hard,” Dez Smith said. “And, too, the whole recruitment process shut down. ... Literally it was like we were in limbo. That was the time we were going to take the visits and really get serious where the next turn will be.”
Smith’s struggles were clear when COVID hit. Carrillo called Redmon in March and told the high school coach: “We’ve got a problem.”
A few, actually. For one, Smith still hadn’t signed anywhere. He needed some sort of gym, some sort of workout space to train in. And, second, he needed in-person learning again, needed a kickstand that made sure his grades didn’t fall.
So Smith got a cheap flight back to a place chalk full of resources: Spokane. The kid Redmon always said was “another son” to him became entrenched in the family. He stayed in the basement, ate dinner with the Redmons and played with the two young dogs running around the house.
And when Smith wasn’t around the house, Redmon knew where to find him.
Almost every day for six weeks, Smith would show up at the house of Greg Goeller — an assistant basketball coach at Lewis and Clark who teaches English at the school — trying to qualify for a Division I school.
“He was in trouble,” Goeller said. “Naje, he isn’t dumb. He had just bounced from school to school and he didn’t have organizational skills. It was the first time, I think, he enjoyed learning.
“I think he’s fairly gentle in spirit and personality,” Goeller added. “He’s a team guy in the sense that he’s looking out for others — sometimes before his own needs.”
The Goeller household did not halt their life to help Naje. Greg had work to do. So did his wife Patti, also an English teacher at LC, and his son, Lucas, who was a high school junior at the time. But Smith would sit alongside one of them at the dining room table, pounding away from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., able to ask questions and have a group hold him accountable.
“He needed a plan,” Goeller said. “Simple things like, if he didn’t have a computer he would try and do the work on his phone. We were doing math and he’s trying to do it in his head. I had to be like, ‘Here’s a piece of paper. You need to write it out and go through the process so you have the answers that you can refer to. You may have to take some notes.’”
By the end of their month and a half together, Goeller saw someone interested in learning, someone who attacked the grind, who set a goal and achieved it.
And weeks later, after adjusting to virtual learning and cramming through his final assignments, Smith got to sit in Redmon’s basement, close his computer and take it all in. There were no more worries. No more maybes. He could go to Boise State.
“I believe there are no mistakes,” Dez Smith said. “I believe where we are at is where we are supposed to be.”
“I know a lot of kids think bad on JUCO or like, ‘I can’t do this. Why me? I’m sitting on the bench. I don’t have anywhere to go.’” Smith said. “You can always find a path. I used to take the bus to the YMCA. Take the bus back. Wake up early.
“There’s a lot of things you can do,” he added. “It’s just, are you willing?”