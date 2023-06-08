Last year, Boise State’s incoming freshmen class included just two names: Jace Whiting and Sada NgaNga.
Whiting, sort of an afterthought following a two-year LDS mission, hustled his way onto the court, becoming almost a de facto backup point guard. He averaged almost 16 minutes and 3 points a game but was an elite defender at times.
And NgaNga was the exact opposite. He entered Boise State with loads of type as the highest-ranked prep recruit to sign with the Broncos. And from the jump, he looked lost, like he hadn’t bought into anything the coaches were saying. NgaNga played in just over 100 minutes and transferred after the season.
I say all that for this: Some folks may be skeptical how much freshmen at Boise State will contribute. Everyone saw how Tyson Degenhart turned into a star as a freshman, winning Mountain West Freshman of the Year, but that was just one dude.
“With freshmen, sometimes you don’t know how they’ll adjust,” Rice said. “Like with Tyson, I didn’t know how quickly he’d adjust.”
This year, the Broncos are bringing in three highly-touted freshmen that the coaching staff doesn’t stop raving about.
The trio is Andrew Meadow, Chris Lockett Jr. and Emmanuel Ugbo.
Let’s start with Ugbo, because he is the biggest mystery of the three. His highlights are grainy video clips of him playing in what looks like high school auxiliary gyms. For the last season, Ugbo has been playing for a German team called Porsche BBA, where he averaged 14 points and 7 rebounds a game while shooting over 40% from the field.
Best of all: Ugbo isn’t one of those European body projects. He’ll come to Boise State with basically an NBA-ready frame at 6-8, 235 pounds and a 7-2 wingspan.
“That experience he’s had against pros, it’s so valuable,” Rice said of Ugbo. “He doesn’t look like a normal, young player — it’s amazing — and he has athleticism that’s unique.”
Meadow seems like he could be the next Degenhart — a fun, lovable kid who shines right away. Meadow, who plays with long blonde hair and goggles, has a look, and people remember kids with a look.
Meadow has been easy to remember throughout high school, a 6-foot-7 guard who dominated at the high school level and was excelling against the best in the nation, playing on the same AAU team as Bronny James. During his junior year of high school, he averaged nearly 20 points and 7 rebounds a game while shooting 54% from the field.
“The thing I know about him is everything he does translates (to college basketball),” Rice said. “He’s got versatility — there are so many different positions he can play. You need shooting? He can do that. You need rebounding? He can do that. You need defense? He can do that.”
And then there’s Lockett, who the Broncos snagged from Louisiana, in large part because of the relationship BSU assistant Roberto Bergersen had with Lockett’s high school coach, Randy Livingston.
Once ranked by ESPN as a five-star prospect with offers from every school in America, the 6-5, 200-pound Lockett kind of got passed by. Injuries, the transfer portal and roster uncertainty didn’t help. But Boise State will take it.
As a senior at the Isidore Newman School (Yes, where the Mannings went), he averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists a game.
“Chris is a big, strong guard that has a mature game. When you think about big, strong guards here, you think about Derrick Marks,” Rice said. “Sometimes the proof is in what the kid can out and accomplish and he was the Louisiana (Gatorade) Player of the Year.”
Based upon Rice’s comments and Boise State’s roster turnover, it would be hard to see all three of these guys not seeing the court in 2023.
Right now, I think the Broncos don’t have a set starting wing. They have Roddie Anderson at point guard, Max Rice at guard, Degenhart at forward and Kansas transfer Cam Martin at center. My guess is Meadow, Lockett and St. John’s transfer Omar Stanley will all compete for that starting spot.
Regardless, Lockett could be interchangeable with any guard, Meadow with any guard and forward, and Ugbo with any forward, perhaps Degenhart. They all have the talent to see the floor. How much they play will depend on all the little stuff.
“There are always some unanswered questions,” Rice said of his freshmen group. “But there’s talent. I know that.”