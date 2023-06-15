Last year, the Boise State head coach had a chess board in front of him, but was limited in the pieces he could use.
A lack of depth was the Broncos’ top problem last season. Rice would play his starters between 30 and 38 minutes each and often have just two guys come off the bench.
When the starters were rolling, it didn’t matter — Boise State’s starting five could compete against anyone. But when a starter or two was struggling, or in foul trouble, or tired, or injured — well, then the Broncos were in trouble.
The problem about depth in college basketball, though, is there are no quick fixes. This isn’t the NBA. Rice could just tell his general manager to get a backup big man and a veteran wing at the trade deadline.
What you start the season with is what you end it with.
So Rice had no choice but to ride his starters — and he rode them all the way to the NCAA Tournament. When the summer came, so too did change.
The Broncos lost starters Naje Smith and Marcus Shaver Jr., as well as backup center Lukas Milner, to graduation. A few reserves that didn’t see much playing time decided to transfer. And Rice added six new pieces.
There are the three freshmen — Andrew Meadow, Chris Lockett and Emmanuel Ugbo — and the three transfer additions: point guard Roddie Anderson (UC San Diego), center Cam Martin (Kansas) and wing O’Mar Stanley (St. John’s).
The question now becomes: How many people is Rice going to play?
There really is no set answer, and I’d be willing to bet that, at this moment, Rice isn’t sure how he’s going to divvy playing time. That’ll come after a few weeks, once he sees his entire roster under the lights and figures out who he can trust on the court.
So, this is a bit of a guess, but I’d say the starters will be:
PG — Roddie Anderson
G — Max Rice
G — Chibuzo Agbo
F — Tyson Degenhart
C — Cam Martin
That leaves a stacked bench which includes Stanley, Meadow, Lockett, Ugbo, guard Jace Whiting, guard RJ Keene and guard Kobe Young.
My guess would be that Rice starts off the year with a lengthy rotation that gives decent minutes to Stanley (the St. John’s transfer), Meadow and Lockett (two stud freshmen) and Whiting, who was an impressive backup point guard last year as a freshman.
In your head, you can begin to see a formula similar to what San Diego State used to make the National Championship Game last season. A bunch of great players. Nobody logging crazy minutes. Constant rotation. Plenty of options for mismatches. A way to attack every opponent. And, hopefully, fresh legs come March.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.