Three and a half months ago, not long after the Broncos’ season came to an end in the NCAA Tournament, Tyson Degenhart went on the radio with a request.
“Coach,” he said on KTIK 95.3 The Ticket, referring to BSU coach Leon Rice, “if you’re listening, I would like a center.”
Degenhart said it with a chuckle — and only after he was asked if he’d ever walked into Rice’s office to ask for a center. He was mostly joking. But, Degenhart did really want a center. And Rice really wanted to give Degenhart a center.
“Playing me at the 4 is more of my natural position,” Degenhart said. “Just getting me back to my natural position, playing on the perimeter and also posting up will be very beneficial for us.”
Just over a week later, Kansas center Cam Martin announced he was headed to Boise State, where the 6-foot-10, 225-pound big man will play his seventh and (likely) final collegiate season.
To think about what Martin will do at Boise State is to also think about what he and Degenhart will do together.
“I think what can make that so good is we can both do a little bit of everything,” Martin said of he and Degenhart. “It doesn’t matter, it’s positionless basketball. Whether or not it’s a ‘true 5’ or a ‘true 4,’ I mean just play to the mismatch.”
Last season, Degenhart was put into a tough spot. Without a trusted center on the roster, he had to fill the void, playing out of position and guarding monsters down low. Degenhart, a Renaissance man on the basketball court, held his own. But it didn’t come without setbacks.
Just a year earlier, Degenhart was playing his traditional forward spot while 6-10 center Mladen Armus went to war with the centers of the Mountain West, taking the bruising and bludgeoning every possession. That pain, that effort takes a toll — as Degenhart learned this season.
You won’t see it on his scoring or rebounding numbers, but it shows up with his shooting.
From his freshman campaign to his sophomore season, Degenhart shot nearly 10% worse from beyond the arc and 8% from the free-throw line.
“I really believe (playing center) affected his 3-point shooting,” said Rice. “And I really believe he’s one of the best shooters I’ve coached and we’ve had in this program. You might see a big jump in that number.”
To put a limit on Degenhart is silly. He finds ways to be great. He showed up to Boise as a somewhat unheralded freshman and became a fan favorite in months. He’s among the best in the country and taking charges and has never once had a soul question his effort or work ethic.
To see Degenhart back at the forward position, with another year under his belt, with defenses not able to key in on him down low, with shooters all around him, the ceiling is hard to find. But it doesn’t seem crazy to think he’s the favorite — or, at least in the running — to win Mountain West Player of the Year.
Boise State, too, now has the depth to give Degenhart some rest, to make sure he’s fresh come February and March. One would think that would only make him a better defender and a more ferocious rebounder.
Plus, a year after averaging 14 points a game, it’s realistic to think he could flirt with 20 points per game, that he could set himself up to break Boise State’s all-time scoring record as a senior.
