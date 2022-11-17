It was just after 3:30 p.m. in New Orleans as Chris Lockett Jr.’s phone sat on his desk buzzing uncontrollably. Texts and Twitter notifications and Instagram alerts popping up by the second.
“It’s blowing up pretty crazy right now,” Lockett said.
For good reason. On Thursday morning, Lockett — a three-star shooting guard — signed with Boise State, joining wing Andrew Meadow in the Broncos 2023 signing class.
A self-described “winning player,” Lockett is a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard with the skill and versatility to play anywhere from point guard to forward if he was really needed. During his junior year of high school, he averaged 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists a game.
“Chris is a throwback player,” said Randy Livingston, Lockett’s high school coach. “He has a high basketball IQ. He can play both guard positions. His shot has improved. His 3-point range is out to NBA range. He’s great in the pick-and-roll. … He has a college-ready body already.”
Lockett’s announcement came as a bit of a surprise. Once ranked by ESPN as a five-star prospect, Lockett held offers from some of college basketball’s elite. In March, he released a top-five that included Kansas, Tulane, Baylor, LSU and Arkansas.
Not in the mix was Boise State. But college basketball recruiting in 2022 is a fickle thing. The landscape is ever-evolving. Offers come. Offers go. It’s all about timing.
“It kind of went both ways,” Lockett said. “You know with the transfer portal. We would talk but we just wouldn’t talk consistently, if that makes sense.”
Said Boise State assistant Roberto Bergersen: “I think a lot of those schools, just like anywhere else, they’re recruiting maybe two or three guys at the same position as him. I think maybe some guys took some offers earlier than expected and beat him to the punch.”
It’s all an interesting dynamic and one, on this day, Boise State and coach Leon Rice are the beneficiary of.
It might be around this time you start to wonder: Why/how did Boise State basketball get a kid from down in New Orleans? Fair question. Let’s lay the foundation.
Lockett goes to the Isidore Newman School. Yes, the same institution that produced Peyton and Eli Manning. The most famous football recruit in the country, Peyton and Eli’s nephew, Arch — a five-star quarterback committed to Texas — was on last year’s Newman basketball with Lockett that won a state title.
And the coach of that team was Livingston, who just happened to play with Bergersen on the Idaho Stampede and later coached the NBA D-League team in the Treasure Valley.
“Berto is like a brother to me,” Livingston said. “And coach Rice, I got to know him when I was in Boise and him coming from Gonzaga and his background. His success has been impeccable. He’s putting guys in the pros. He has a great program.”
“Everything in this business of basketball is relationship-driven,” Bergersen said. “If you know someone well and they know you and they know who you are — I mean, Randy has been around Boise. … He knows the culture of Boise. He had a great experience here. Obviously, it goes without saying, he’s going to have good things to say.”
He told Lockett great things about the city of Boise. But the high schooler still didn’t know what to expect when he took off on his official visit last weekend.
“Before I went, I was like, ‘Oh, I bet Boise is like a country place,’” Lockett said. “Now, my whole perspective on it has changed. It’s quiet, chill and the people are nice out there.”
Lockett loved the Boise State coaches. He said they truly made him feel like a priority, forming a relationship with him and his family and wanting to get to know them as people. But what sealed the deal was his visit.
Lockett was in the building for the Broncos’ victory over Washington State at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise, raving about the atmosphere and passion of the fans.
“Me and my dad and another kid who took a visit with me, we were like, ‘Wow,’” Lockett said. “They were just so supportive. Like knowing they don’t have a real professional sports team and they come and support you (at Boise State), it’s a blessing.