Temeka Cobbins dropped her son off at the Kansas City airport on Wednesday and held it in. No tears as she hugged him goodbye and watched him walk through the doors. No tears as her sisters called to check in throughout the day.
No tears until she got the call. Her son, Howard Brown — an Iowa State transfer defensive lineman who committed to Boise State on Wednesday — phoned from a coach’s car in Boise. He was actually there, actually on the other side of the country. Cobbins couldn’t hold it in anymore. The tears flowed.
“It was like, OK, it’s real,” Cobbins said. “My baby is actually 19 hours and 23 minutes away.”
Forgive Cobbins if she played the what-if game on Google Maps. This is a new chapter. It’s coming up on 20 years that Cobbins has been “a single mother in the ‘hood just trying to make it,” she said.
“Honestly, my mom is like my why,” Brown said. “That’s why I get up every day and do what I do — it’s because of her. Growing up, single mom, it was just me and her. … Just seeing her get up every day, doing things to provide for me even though it may be hard or she may be tired, she never gave up. My job is to pay her back.”
Cobbins has been right there as her son’s biggest supporter forever. From the time opposing parents and coaches requested his birth certificate before youth football games, growing so frustrated with his size that they made a “weight requirement” to run the ball, putting a bright sticker on Brown’s helmet so he couldn’t ever take off with the ball.
She watched as he turned into a viral star as the unbelievable 275-pound quarterback for a Lincoln College Prep squad that had its best season in school history during Brown’s junior year. Even when he chose to go play defensive line at Iowa State, she was still only a three-hour drive away and could still watch almost every game.
After he jumped into the transfer portal this summer — following two years at Iowa State where he played in just six games — Brown a bit concerned with a huge distance gap between him and his mom. But he was confident Boise State had the scheme, the coaches and the players that could elevate him into a great 3-technique pass rusher.
Still, Cobbins was skeptical about Boise State as a possible landing spot. Then she went on an official visit with her son to Boise State. She was blown away, which is remarkable considering Cobbins, “wasn’t too impressed with the city,” she said.
But she was impressed with every other aspect of what Boise State showed her and her son.
Cobbins and Brown have been on plenty of visits over the years — both when Brown was coming out of high school and over these past months, as the pair visited Memphis, UNLV and Boise State.
And every each one, mother and son would go back to the hotel to collaborate, comparing notes and talking through the visit.
Most of the time, Brown’s pros and cons centered on the actual football, how a team thought they could best use a 6-foot-2, 312-pound defensive end who has the speed to rush the passer. And Cobbins’ pros and cons were about everything else, every little detail that would fly over a 19-year-old’s head.
When they visited Boise State, Cobbins watched the body language when current players walked into a room with coaches. She watched their facial expressions. Did they have smiles? Did they actually look happy to see a coach or was it an act?
“I look at stuff like that,” Cobbins said.
That’s just the start of it. When asked what else she liked about the visit, she mentioned that when they walked into the office of defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson had all his player’s grades on the whiteboard.
“That stood out to me,” she noted.
And then there were all the meetings Boise State set up for Cobbins and Brown. They had plenty of questions, and the Broncos lined up every expert in every department for the pair to talk with.
Academic advisors. A compliance officer. An NIL person. Someone in housing. Someone within the criminal justice department, since that’s Brown’s major.
“We spoke to every-body,” Cobbins said, sounding it out for effect. “Nothing went untouched. When I tell you we spoke to everybody, (it was) to where — I won’t mention the school — but on the next visit, I had to give them pointers like, ‘He probably would have went here if not for the visit. Y’all blew it with the visit.’
“(Boise State) was by far the best visit I’ve been on —official or nonofficial.”
Boise State made Cobbins comfortable sending her only son halfway across the country. And that was no small feat. Soon, Brown will move into his apartment and have to set up without a mother’s touch, which means the walls will likely be blank for a few months.
It’ll take a while to process, Cobbins knows that. She’s already planning on driving out to Memphis with her sisters in September when Boise State plays at the Liberty Bowl. Then maybe she’ll make the trek to Fort Collins later in the year and hopefully a trip out to Boise at some point.
It’s a sacrifice, a three-year sacrifice.
“I know he’s going to do what’s best for his future,” Cobbins said. “He told me, his exact words were. ‘Momma, we’re gonna have to thug it out.”
