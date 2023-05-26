Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Temeka Cobbins dropped her son off at the Kansas City airport on Wednesday and held it in. No tears as she hugged him goodbye and watched him walk through the doors. No tears as her sisters called to check in throughout the day.

No tears until she got the call. Her son, Howard Brown — an Iowa State transfer defensive lineman who committed to Boise State on Wednesday — phoned from a coach’s car in Boise. He was actually there, actually on the other side of the country. Cobbins couldn’t hold it in anymore. The tears flowed.

Recommended for you

Load comments