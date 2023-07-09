A few weeks ago, the greatest quarterback the state of Idaho ever produced gazed around the football field. He was barefoot, a tan bucket hat shading his flowing brown locks.
And Jake Plummer, back in the Treasure Valley for his annual Plummer Skills & Thrills Challenge, watched as the new quarterbacking star of Boise played some made-up sport with kids half his age, half his height and, arguably, half his joy.
“Man,” Plummer said of Taylen Green, “he’s amazing.”
Green has always been amazing. It’s just that now, given the platform as Boise State’s starting quarterback, more and more folks are beginning to see that he’s amazing.
That whole afternoon, kids ran up to Green and running back Ashton Jeanty, giving them high-fives and talking to the two Broncos’ standouts like they were best friends.
One young kid started talking to them about one of the made-up games, began to run away and then suddenly stopped and turned around.
“I’m going to try and come to one of your games this year,” he said.
“We’ll be looking for you,” Green shot back. “You’ve gotta be loud.”
A ginormous grin formed as the kid jogged off to his next station.
Green is just a 20-year-old little kid. Part innocence and part personality seems to allow him to be comfortable in any setting.
Need someone to talk with a 9-year-old about a game without an official rulebook? Send Green over. Need some guys to liven up a Thanksgiving event for the less fortunate? Give Green and Jeanty the stage and allow them to lead kids through the “Cha Cha Slide.”
There are few people better equipped to be the face of a program than Green.
Folks around Boise are finally able to see that. Boise State coach Andy Avalos did not allow Green to speak to the media for the majority of his first two years on campus. That won’t be the case in 2023. People will see and hear from the Broncos’ quarterback — hopefully — every week. He will be on your televisions, your radios, in your newspapers, on your Facebook feeds and everywhere else.
He is already making inroads on the NIL front — even in Boise, a community that has been a little slow to start throwing dollars in the NIL pool. But Green has landed deals with Lithia Ford, LeanFeast and other companies. The Horseshoe Collective is paying him to be at events like the Plummer Camp and other charitable events. He’s making money on T-Shirts and life-size trading cards and pitching smoothies.
Along with basketball star Tyson Degenhart, who recently partnered with Idaho Central Credit Union in what is believed to be the largest NIL deal by a Boise State athlete, Green is probably the most-recognizable Bronco student-athlete. At least, it’s trending that way.
And that’s all despite relatively-limited success. Green did save Boise State from the depths of despair and led it to a Mountain West Championship game appearance.
But imagine if he out duels Heisman-contender Michael Penix Jr. in Week 1 on ABC? Imagine if he leads the Broncos to an upset victory over a Washington squad that will be ranked in the Top 10? If he could get the Broncos back in the Top 25? If he could lead them to a conference title? If he could get Boise State back to the Fiesta Bowl?
What does Green’s stardom become then? Is he good enough to declare for the NFL Draft? Does he land an NIL deal with every business in the state? Is he so good that he would consider transferring — maybe to an SEC school closer to his home in Texas?
It’s all so fascinating to consider. And the fact that Boise State has a player with the personality and ability that allows those hypotheticals to seem possible — well, that’s the best part.
