Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A few weeks ago, the greatest quarterback the state of Idaho ever produced gazed around the football field. He was barefoot, a tan bucket hat shading his flowing brown locks.

And Jake Plummer, back in the Treasure Valley for his annual Plummer Skills & Thrills Challenge, watched as the new quarterbacking star of Boise played some made-up sport with kids half his age, half his height and, arguably, half his joy.

Recommended for you

Load comments