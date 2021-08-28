Homefield

Homefield Apparel launched a 14-piece line of officially-licensed vintage Boise State clothing on Saturday morning. 

BlueTurfSports.com has partnered with Homefield Apparel to help promote the debut. 

The designs include retro logos and fonts. Among the highlights are a shirt for the famed 'Statue of Liberty' play from the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, and a shirt honoring tee dog Kohl - who passed away last Thursday.

New customers get 15 percent off their first order by using the promo code BLUETURF. Click here to view the full collection from Homefield Apparel. 

Homefield says the company, "digs through the archives and history of your school to find unique logos, mascots and moments to make thoughtful designs for your school."

That certainly appears to be the case. The old Boise State logo used in the 1990s with the state of Idaho outline and a Bronco in the middle is featured on both t-shirts and sweatshirts. Another shirt has 'Broncos' in a retro script font. The old Bronco logo is also shown in multiple shirts, including one with the trademark phrase from inside Albertsons Stadium, "That's another Bronco....first down!"

Homefield picked Boise State as part of its 'Big New Saturday' campaign in which they unveil a new school and clothing line each Saturday. Previous weeks saw the launches of Notre Dame, LSU, Texas, Washington and Georgia.

