The designs include retro logos and fonts. Among the highlights are a shirt for the famed 'Statue of Liberty' play from the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, and a shirt honoring tee dog Kohl - who passed away last Thursday.
Homefield says the company, "digs through the archives and history of your school to find unique logos, mascots and moments to make thoughtful designs for your school."
That certainly appears to be the case. The old Boise State logo used in the 1990s with the state of Idaho outline and a Bronco in the middle is featured on both t-shirts and sweatshirts. Another shirt has 'Broncos' in a retro script font. The old Bronco logo is also shown in multiple shirts, including one with the trademark phrase from inside Albertsons Stadium, "That's another Bronco....first down!"
Homefield picked Boise State as part of its 'Big New Saturday' campaign in which they unveil a new school and clothing line each Saturday. Previous weeks saw the launches of Notre Dame, LSU, Texas, Washington and Georgia.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue