For the first time in 22 years, Dirk Koetter held a press conference as a Boise State coach, standing inside a building that would’ve been a pipe dream when he stopped leading the Broncos at the turn of the millennium.
And, eight days after taking over for Tim Plough as Boise State’s offensive coordinator, Koetter wanted it to be known he’ll only stand behind that dais a few more times.
“This is a short-term endeavor,” Koetter said. “If you knew how hard these guys work with the whole recruiting thing, transfer portal, NIL — this is a young man’s game, and I’m not a young man.”
Correct, his spry years are in the rearview mirror. And, yes, the transfer portal and NIL will confuse and frustrate even the most youthful football coach. But a young man’s game? That’s a tough sell after what the 63-year-old Koetter orchestrated this past week.
He took over the Boise State offense from Plough, who had failed to showcase and exploit any of the talent the Broncos’ coaches had spent all offseason raving about. Then he combed through his library of offensive wisdom, from what he learned from his father, Jim, as a boy in Pocatello to his early college gigs, to coaching the Broncos in the late 90’s to his stint as an NFL offensive coordinator then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and everything in between.
A young man does not have that at his disposal. And a young man might not have done what Koetter — who worked behind the scenes as an offensive analyst for BSU this year — did in six days.
“His role was not anything near what it was this past week,” BSU head coach Andy Avalos said of Koetter. “But he’s done this a while so he was able to jump back in and lead — and lead in a real way. Be real with the players. Be honest with them about the things we have to be accountable to, the things we have to be better at so we can play more efficiently.”
The Broncos did that. Koetter transformed Boise State’s offense from the ugly blemish of the Treasure Valley to a unit that had Albertsons Stadium rocking on Friday. Behind dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green, who got his first collegiate start after starter Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal, the Broncos ran a read-option scheme that utilized the talents of their best players.
Green ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Running back George Holani had his best game of the season, tallying a game-high 131 yards and a pair of scores. Even freshman Ashton Jeanty looked the best he had, rumbling for 82 yards and one of the more impressive 32-yard touchdown runs you’ll see.
That success came because Koetter didn’t feel the need to get cute. Perhaps that comes with age: Don’t fix what ain’t broke.
“We found what worked and we just kept doing it,” Koetter said. “You do anything until they stop it. We were basically on a five-play rotation and they couldn’t stop it.”
It just took two quarters to get things rolling. And those were a looooong two quarters.
Koetter said he looked up at his wife at halftime. She was sitting in the fancy seats. He was waltzing to the locker room down 13-0, dreaming of sitting next to her and sipping on a Coors Light.
Koetter’s been at this whole coaching thing for a while. And he was done. Finished. The 63 year old was content helping out the Broncos, watching his son, Davis (a BSU receiver) play and hitting the links three times a week.
Then Plough got fired and Avalos came calling.
“When Andy asked me to do it,” Koetter said, “I knew it was going to be a big lifestyle change because, in this business, you’re kind of all in or all out — and I was definitely riding the fence on all out. Mostly out.
“I mean, why did I do it? I did it because I felt like I could maybe make a difference and maybe help. And I (felt) an obligation to the program, definitely felt an obligation to Andy and the coaches and to the players that I know.”
What’s remarkable is how little Koetter had to tweak to shift this team’s season. Which is either concerning or enlightening, depending on how you look at it.
“All of the plays we ran in that game, give or take, were already in the system,” Koetter said. “Some of those plays that were seen (on Friday) just might not have been the best fit for the previous quarterback (Bachmeier).”
It all sounds like fishing. One guy casts his reel at one part of the river and strikes out time and time again. Another guy comes in, walks 50 feet upstream and has dinner for a week.
Sometimes it takes 40 years of experience and thousands upon thousands of trial runs to know where to stand.