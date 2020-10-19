BOISE — There was a different feeling around the Bleymaier Football Complex on Monday, one the Boise State football team wasn't sure it would get in 2020.
It's game week.
With three weeks of a delayed and abbreviated fall camp in the books, the Broncos officially turned the page Monday to Saturday's season opener against Utah State.
“I'm fired up,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “I'm nervous, I've got a lot of energy — it feels different. It's exciting and fun to be back in that game mode and to sit in there and talk with the staff about our plans and what we're going to have to do once the game actually starts.
“It's fun right now at this point. I'm very grateful we get to do what we're doing and I'm glad we changed the decision that was initially made.”
The Mountain West elected to 'indefinitely postpone' the season in early April before reversing course and announcing an eight-game schedule on Sept. 24. But with the shortened schedule comes only one nonconference game against BYU and seven league games, starting Saturday against Utah State.
Typically, the Broncos open the season with at least one nonconference game, making playing a division rival like Utah State in the opener a unique challenge. It's the first time since 1977 that Boise State has opened the season against a conference opponent.
The Aggies have transfers from Utah at both quarterback and running back as well as plenty of turnover on the coaching staff. And with no game footage to study of this year's group, there are plenty of unknowns as to what the Aggies will look like come Saturday.
“This one has been challenging trying to prepare to see what we think Utah State is going to do,” Harsin said. “We're still working on it and coaches are doing the best they can with the information right now. It's difficult that way opening up with a conference game right out of the gate. That's what we're trying to accomplish, win the conference, and you get a chance to (help yourself) do that in game one, so we have to be ready.”
There was no practice Monday, but players were in the facility working out and watching film. The Broncos will return to the practice field Tuesday to begin installing the game plan.
DEPTH CHART RELEASED
Boise State released its first depth chart of the 2020 season within the media game notes for Saturday's game. Among the highlights, Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez beat out Donte Harrington at center and Nick Crabtree and Rice transfer Uzo Osuji are listed as co-starters at right tackle. Jack Sears is listed as the No. 2 quarterback while Chase Cord is not listed at all due to an injury.
“Chase is still working through just healing up,” Harsin said. “With his shoulder and all that, it just takes some time and we're kind of figuring out his situation a little bit in terms of getting him back and healthy and what that means moving forward.
“He's around, he's helping and part of the program. He does a good job with the quarterbacks. It's just the health piece with him and making sure he's ready to go.”
On defense, Demitri Washington is listed as the starting defensive end while Sam Whitney is the STUD. Ezekiel Noa and Riley Whimpey are the starting linebackers, while JL Skinner and Tyreque Jones won the two safety spots.
Somewhat surprising was the inclusion of freshman Jonah Dalmas of Rocky Mountain High School as the co-starting kicker along with Joel Velazquez. Stetson transfer Johnny Messina, the projected starting kicker, was not on the two-deep.
As always the depth chart should be taken with a grain of salt. Harsin himself confirmed it.
“I'll be honest, the depth chart, I think I looked at it for a minute,” Harsin said. “I don't think that really applies to anything that we're doing. ... I don't think it's going to necessarily look like that when we go out to play, but it's a place to put guys.”
On Washington being listed as a defensive end and not a STUD, Harsin said, “he's a really smart football player and he's really good. He's a guy that keeps taking that next step and that provides him the opportunity to move around. Sam Whitney has been awesome. How do you get both guys on the field? Those guys are playing multiple positions on the edges.”
In regards to the local product Dalmas unexpectedly showing up as the co-starter at kicker, Harsin said, “Jonah has come in here and done a really nice job. He kicks the ball really well. He has a strong leg. He's athletic. He doesn't just come do the workouts, he's actually one of our better guys. He's a football player in my opinion. He's been kicking the ball really well ... and he's earned himself a position on the depth chart.”
NO FAMILIES ALLOWED FOR PLAYERS AND COACHES
An online petition created to try and allow the families of Boise State's players, coaches and staff inside Albertsons Stadium on Saturday was unsuccessful. No fans — including the families of those inside the program — will be let inside to watch the opener due to local health guidelines limiting large gatherings. Even the band and cheerleaders won't be on hand in what will be literally an empty stadium outside of the game operations staff and a few media members.
“If I knew the answer and how to find a way, then we'd have them here,” Harsin said. “That has really kind of come and gone at this point. I'm sure those folks making decisions will revisit it at some point, but for the rest of us we have to get down to business.
“I feel for them. I love our parents and our players and there's a connection there because of the recruiting piece so I think that's difficult and I hope things change at some point in the future.”
Boise State has said it would revisit potentially allowing some fans inside the stadium at future home games should conditions improve.
BRONCO BITS
Kevin Fitzgerald and Robert Smith will broadcast Saturday's game on FS1. Kickoff will officially be at 5:10 p.m. Boise State last played on FS1 in 2016 in a road game at Oregon State. … Boise State has won 20 consecutive conference openers dating back to 1999. … The Broncos have won 10 straight season openers at home. … Boise State is 16-1 against Utah State in the past 17 meetings.