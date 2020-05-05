Random thoughts while I wrestle with the elastic ear loops on my face mask.
HAVING EXTRA time on my hands got me to playing a little game recently.
It’s simply called “What If.”
Allow me a few moments to fill in how a few storylines might have played out.
What if …
• Curtis Weaver had been allowed to do pro days and individual tryouts. He would have been a high second round selection, maybe even a late first round pick.
• The NCAA men’s basketball tournament had been played. With all apologizes to B.J. Rains and his Kansas Jayhawks, Gonzaga would have won its first title.
• The NCAA women’s basketball tournament had been played. Oregon would have won and Boise State would have snagged its first tournament win before bowing out in the second round.
• The College of Idaho men's basketball team would have won the NAIA Division II national championship. Coach Colby Blaine had a special team, and the winning will not stop here. He has the makings of another powerful team next year. Another solid season and Blaine will put himself on the radar of the next step up, if he hasn't already. He's a class act and will be attractive to Division I programs.
• The Masters would have been played. Tiger Woods would have won a second straight year. OK, realistically, Rory McIlroy would have finally broken through.
• And, what if the major league baseball season had started on time. The Seattle Mariners would already be 30 games out of first place. Unfortunately. It's been a mostly painful ride for me as a Mariners fan. But I'll always cherish being in the second deck overlooking right field with my family watching the Mariners' final game in the Kingdome. Predictably, there was a streaker in the finale. My kids were entertained.
MY HEART, your heart, goes out to the families that have lost loved ones the past two months to the horrible virus.
But I’m wondering what life will be like when kids are allowed to play sports again.
Will they play before crowds or will Friday nights be games played under lights with no fans allowed for a while. Not out of the realm of possibility.
Of course we must be thankful to live in a state that hasn’t seen the outbreaks in larger metropolitan areas across the nation. Idaho will be back to whatever the new normal is faster than most states.
WE NEED sports back at all levels.
Sooner than later too.
As much as I want the economy and local businesses to bounce back, I want sports back just as much. And can’t we feel that way? It doesn’t have to be one over the other, does it?
I don't see college football starting as scheduled, though. I’m thinking one of Boise State’s most intriguing home matchups — Florida State — might be in jeopardy.
You say, “well, we have four months before fall sports are scheduled to begin.” True. That’s not taking into account preseason camps. College football teams, for example, will need at least four weeks to get ready, especially after not having the traditional spring practices.