I reached my three-year anniversary this week.
I'm at the point as sports editor at The Idaho Press where I feel like I've learned a few things about the sporting world in the Treasure Valley. I intentionally say learned instead of know. You'll never find me trying to be a know-it-all.
To that end, though, I will start writing columns that touch on Boise State athletics. Sure I'm not in downtown BSU much. In fact, I try to avoid Broadway and anything in the Broncos' vicinity as much as possible. I did have to drive that way a couple months ago on my way to play a round of golf at Warm Springs.
I'm no Mike Prater. Our columnist is an institution and in no way will I get in his way — I hope. I have the ultimate respect for a guy that's lived Boise sports for 99 years. Heck, he remembers covering the late Lyle Smith.
You get my drift.
So here are a few things I like about the area after three years:
• Boise State's brand is undeniable. And, in my opinion, the Broncos aren't long for the Mountain West — no matter how the much the conference commissioner and the school try to smile and talk kindly about each other.
The truth about conference alignment is things are going to be shaking up soon. Forget the AAC. How about BSU to the Big 12? That conference is going to need some schools after Texas and Oklahoma play their get-out-of-jail cards.
• I haven't met BSU athletic director Jeramiah Dickey. But from everything I've heard, BSU couldn't have made a better hire.
He's going to put his hand prints all over the school soon, and in a good way.
His character and integrity speak loudly.
• I haven't met football coach Andy Avalos either. But from reading between the lines, he's a big breath of fresh air.
Nothing against the former football administration, but media access couldn't have been worse. Avalos understands having a good relationship with the media. That will serve him well.
• Prep sports. From 5A to 1A, high school athletics around here are entertaining to the max.
It stands to reason. This is the largest population base in the state.
Still, the developmental programs that exist in the area are top notch — from football, to soccer, to volleyball, to baseball, to softball. No wonder 1A and 2C teams dominate at state tournaments.
• I'll be curious to see what a sixth high school in the West Ada School District — Owyhee — does to the district's competitiveness.
As I understand it, about a third of Owyhee's starting enrollment will be a chunk of Meridian students and another third a chunk of Rocky Mountain students.
I remember when West Ada featured one high school (I turn 60 next month). And I understand there's preliminary thoughts about a seventh school. Not sure if the property has been purchased, but I assume something south of the Ten Mile Road area would probably be the next best site.
Care to guess which sport gets off to the best start at Owyhee? My uneducated first stab would be girls soccer and boys basketball.
• I called Mountain View football coach Judd Benedick the other day chasing what turned out to be a bad rumor.
I had heard he had resigned. Good news: Judd will be back.
So I took the moment to ask about a project that should be wrapped up in early August. The school is getting turf for its football field. It was the lone West Ada school still playing on grass.
“For whatever reason we were last on the list,” Benedick said.
Owyhee gets a turf field right away.
“I'm absolutely happy,” Benedick said. “I love grass, but if you have grass you have to give it a lot of love and attention. The upkeep is kind of impossible.”
No matter how much water Benedick gave to his field, it was seemingly in rough shape — even at the start of a season.
“So when they dug it up to put in the turf, they discovered the soil wasn't good enough for grass,” Benedick said. “It was always an uphill battle.”
Not anymore.
• I'll be off on a quick vacation. I looked at my stored up hours and if I don't take some time now, I'll start losing time. Can't do that.
When I return we'll be busy putting together our annual Football Tab. We'll be overwhelmed with everything BSU and College of Idaho football and prep sports.
See you later.