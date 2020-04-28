When I was hired as sports editor at the Idaho Press, I was told to put a heavy emphasis on editor and less on writer.
The message was clear. The only bit of click clack on a keyboard would be me editing my writers’ copy.
But if I’m honest, I miss beat writing. I didn’t think I would when I left The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, in October 2017, but I have. So I’ve enjoyed thoroughly the times I’ve written a column and or helped out with our annual Football Tab.
These days find me bored like many of you. So no better time than to get something off my chest.
I need to dispel a notion I’ve seen too often on Twitter and frequently read in emails.
Newspapers — at least the Idaho Press — don’t exist to be a PR firm or cheerleaders for colleges. Colleges have their own PR arm — they’re called sports and news information departments. Newspapers chronicle wins and losses and everything in between in an objective way for our readers, not for the colleges.
Don’t get us wrong — it helps our business when teams win. But we’re not in the press box cheering, or avoiding controversial stories because fans or coaches wouldn’t approve.
This is an issue across the nation, not just in our region. Fans, and sometimes the coaches themselves, expect us to only write positive stories about the local teams. When we touch on a topic that may not reflect well on the coach or team, we often get chastised for it.
What brought this to the surface and irritated me happened last week. A former Boise State football player called out our columnist Mike Prater on Twitter for his take that Curtis Weaver made a mistake entering the NFL Draft since he wasn’t picked until the fifth round.
It was a completely reasonable take, given the amount of money he lost by not going in the first or second round as he was once projected. The player responded, “a guy who covers Boise State football should support the athletes that play in the program, not tear them down. Sometimes peoples’ ‘opinions’ should be kept to themselves.”
Let me make this as clear as possible — we’re not paid to be homers.
When BSU football players, for example, suffer injuries that are evident while watching practice, our beat reporter covering Boise State would like to pass along updates about those players to readers. That’s not going to happen — at least not often. If any information is released, it’ll come through the head coach. That’s the policy and the trade-off for watching practice and that’s fine, it’s his program. But many times these coaches don’t see the necessity of keeping their season ticket holders and other fans in the know.
The less information BSU puts out, the less information next week’s opponent will have. Whatever happened to line up and play the game?
Here’s another way BSU controls its message: The coach decides each week which players are made available to the media. And if a player is a freshman starter who is having an outstanding season, fans will rarely get a chance to get to know the player. Rarely.
If I had a choice, we wouldn’t do stories about the same athletes the coach trots out to the media each week. It would be my way of protesting how the coach runs his program. But we don’t have a choice.
Likewise, the coach decides which players talk to the media following games. Again, laughable.
Anyway, thought you, the reader, needed to get a glimpse of how newspaper/college relationships exist. We have limited access, but one thing is certain — we’re not a PR firm.
IHSAA TO BE APPLAUDED
Call me old school. I have a flat top to prove it — except right now my flat top has sprouted into an overgrowth forest. Don’t strike a match near me or it might set off a wild fire.
Anyway, I believe in being a watchdog — whether it be of government or high school athletic associations.
I’ve come down hard on the Idaho High School Activities Association in my almost two years at the Idaho Press. But if you saw what I did for 30-plus years at my previous stop, my opinions here have been tame by comparison.
I’ve been critical of executive director Ty Jones’ leadership. But I also believe I’m fair. So it’s time to prove it.
Jones’ leadership during the coronavirus outbreak has been outstanding. He took a measured, patient approach to trying to salvage the spring sports season. His heart was in the right place — kids.
So an atta boy to Ty.
But, know this — I’ll continue to watch and be an advocate for kids as well.
That’s it for now. Be safe out there, and hopefully Boise State and area high schools will get to play this fall.
And it’s my hope barber shops will be deemed essential businesses soon. Or a mullet could return.