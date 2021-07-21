We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
LAS VEGAS — Longtime Boise State donor Allen Noble, whom the athletic hall of fame on campus is named after, died earlier this week at the age of 92.
Noble made financial contributions to the Boise State athletic department for more than 40 years and was a member of the Bronco Athletic Association Board of Directors.
He helped fund Boise State's stadium expansion in conjunction with the program's move to FBS football in 1996. Included in that expansion was the creation of the Allen Noble Hall of Fame Gallery.
"He was a great man," Boise State coach Andy Avalos said Wednesday at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas. "I knew him all the way back from playing at Boise State. The impact he had was not just financially. The impact he had on our state, our valley and obviously our institution and our program goes unsaid — the type of man he was, the way he worked, the way he conducted his business and mentored a lot of us."
The stadium expansion included adding seats in the southeast and southwest corners of the stadium that brought the capacity to 30,000. Currently, Boise State's capacity is more than 36,000. Part of Noble's financial contribution went towards the creation of the hall of fame.
According to a statement from Boise State, Noble "saw the need for and generously provided a home for the highest honor we can bestow on a Bronco Student Athlete in our Allen Noble Hall of Fame Gallery, which today is the gateway to The Blue for thousands of visitors each year.
"Our condolences to his family. His memory, and what he has meant to the Broncos, the City of Boise and the State of Idaho, will live on."
Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement, "Upon my arrival at Boise State I was immediately able to experience the impact Allen Noble has had on our area and our athletic department. He was an incredible man with a wonderful heart, and he cared deeply about the successes of our programs and student-athletes.
"We are forever indebted to him for his generous support and for the foundation on which we currently stand. He played a major role in developing who we are as a department, and we will appropriately honor his legacy."
Avalos said he had the opportunity to meet with Noble on multiple occasions since he returned as head coach in January.
"To be able to share some stories going way back, I value those times and I'm vey grateful the family was able to allow us to be around him," Avalos said. "We're keeping them in our prayers."
