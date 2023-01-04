New Year’s offered a welcome surprise for Boise State.
Thirteen hours into 2023, running back George Holani announced he would be returning to school for another season, tweeting a simple message: ”NEW YEAR SAME TEAM! #NOTDONEYET.”
The feeling for most of the year was that Holani was headed to the NFL Draft after the season. He was a redshirt junior who had just put together the best season of his career, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.
And after missing most of 2020 and 2021 with injuries, Holani stayed fairly healthy this year. He missed just one full game (Air Force) and was kept out of the second half of the Frisco Bowl with what now seems like an apparent injury.
Holani put on tape what he can bring to an NFL team. Perhaps the best compliment one could give Holani is he amazed with his ability to turn what should’ve been a loss into a short gain. He is shifty and elusive while also running without fear. He carried the ball like he was a bull and every defender was waving a red cape, charging at them with the intention of running them over.
But there was a problem: Holani probably wasn’t going to get drafted — or would’ve been a late seventh rounder at best.
He did not appear in any mock drafts. He was an afterthought in any rankings. USA Today didn’t have him among the top 20 running backs. The website Walter Football ranked him as the No. 22 running back. And just to show how little some people knew of him, another website ranked him 69th among draft-eligible tailbacks.
This is not a case of someone like Boise State safety JL Skinner, who is a projected first-round pick in almost every mock draft on the internet.
Unless he really wanted to bet on himself, it seems Holani didn’t have much to gain by entering the draft. So, he decided to return to Boise and anchor what could be a marvelous backfield.
There will be Holani, who will be a redshirt senior and has only accumulated 551 carries in his career (for reference, Jay Ajayi put his body through 678 touches in just three years).
There will be sophomore Ashton Jeanty, who burst on the scene with a phenomenal freshman campaign. A bulldozing 5-foot-8 tailback, Jeanty finished the season not so much as a backup running back but the 1b to Holani. He racked up over 800 yards on the ground, 150 yards receiving and scored seven touchdowns.
There will be Breezy Dubar, an uber-skilled three-star freshman out of Anna, Texas. As a senior last year, Dubar ran for more than 1,600 yards and 19 scores.
Whenever Holani leaves, it’s a good bet that the two Texas boys — Jeanty and Dubar — will make an excellent duo in the Broncos’ backfield.
“They were both really good in high school,” said BSU running backs coach Keith Bhonapha. “Ashton has been really, really good in college And I’m hoping Breezy becomes a really, really good player in college as well.
“I think they’re a good compliment to each other. I think Ashton is going to be more of your physical, downhill (running back) and he’s going to get those tough yards. ... And I think Breezy is going to be the guy who can put his foot in the ground and take it the distance when you need him to.”
It is the talent of Jeanty and Dubar that will make it interesting to see what Holani can do in 2023.
Is it a good thing for Boise State? Yep, it’s just adding horses to an already loaded stable. But for Holani, his touches may be now split between two other guys — reducing his chance to pop off with a crazy statistical season that gets his name on NFL Draft boards.
Perhaps, though, that doesn’t mean a ton to him.
Holani talked a lot this season about just being with his teammates and their desire to play for and win the Mountain West Championship.
There’s a storybook ending out there, where Holani returns, has an incredible season, carries Boise State to a conference title, shines at the Senior Bowl or NFL Combine and hears his name called in the draft.
Time will tell, but it is possible.