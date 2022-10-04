Everything about Ashton Jeanty’s football foundation is unconventional. Which is how one of the best running backs in Texas, who’s built like a tank and accelerates like a jet, ended up at Boise State contributing right away.
Jeff Rayburn can still picture the first time he met Jeanty. All he heard was this kid was a part of a military family that had just moved back stateside after a stint in Italy. Then Jeanty walked in the room. He was big for a sophomore, Rayburn remembers that. But he’ll never forget that smile.
“If you’ve been around him at all,” Rayburn said, “you know what I’m talking about.”
Jeanty pulled out his Hudl tape of the Italian-based squad playing against other military schools. It was impressive, but it was just impossible to judge the talent level of the dudes on the field, let alone how that would translate to America.
It translated just fine. Rayburn learned that in a hurry. But there was still a problem: That Lone Star High team Jeanty joined was loaded.
There was a senior running back coming back. And a junior tailback, a guy named Jaden Nixon who’s now running the ball at Oklahoma State. The top receiver was four-star recruit Marvin Mims, who’s currently the top receiver at Oklahoma.
So Jeanty got stuck on defense. At safety. Outside linebacker. Even as a defensive lineman.
Rayburn always knew Jeanty was a natural offensive player so when most of Lone Star’s talent graduated, Jeanty moved over to offense. He was, as his coach says, a receiver/running back. And Rayburn is sure to emphasize that point. Jeanty was a receiver “slash” running back, which means he played a little tailback but was mainly a slot receiver.
“And the reason being, our other running back that was coming back,” Rayburn said. “The kid who’s at Oklahoma State (now) was a really good running back, just like Ashton. But he wasn’t as versatile as Ashton. Ashton could do so many things catching the ball and running routes. As muscled-up as he is, he’s so explosive. So smooth.”
Finally, after three years in Texas, Jeanty finally took over as Lone Star’s starting running back. The results were silly.
Jeanty rushed for over 1,800 yards. He added another 810 yards receiving. And the Lone Star senior finished the year with 41 total touchdowns — good for fifth in Texas and among the top 25 of every high school player in America.
Which gives Rayburn some credence as he plays the what-if game.
"If he had played full-time running back his junior year ... My guess is he’d be at Texas or Alabama or one of the big Power-5 (schools)," Rayburn said. “Boise State and the people in Idaho can thank us for that.”
****
The blue-and-orange faithful will send whatever flowers and cookies they need to Lone Star as a token of gratitude for what seems to be the next great Boise State running back.
Jeanty had been hyped up ever since he graduated early and stepped foot on campus this spring. He had remarkable size. He prepared and studied like a vet. And, boy, he just bobbed and darted around the field like he was playing in his backyard.
But he was also stuck behind George Holani, Boise State’s fourth-year running back who figured to take up a majority of the carries. Through five games, that’s still partly true. But Jeanty has carved a role for himself, one that will likely keep expanding.
Jeanty has racked up nearly 300 all-purpose yards and provided one heck of a highlight for his first collegiate touchdown. With Boise State up just one against San Diego State Friday, Jeanty took the handoff from quarterback — and fellow Texan — Taylen Green.
He quickly cut to the outside, bolted out of the grasp on an Aztec safety, saw another (SDSU’s Patrick McMorris) a few yards in front of him and offered a cut so sharp it could’ve sliced through wood. McMorris’ hips flipped the wrong way. He dove at Jeanty’s ankles but the freshman shuffled out of the tackle and dove into the end zone.
“Sometimes,” said receiver Billy Bowens, “I’m in the game and I’m watching and I’m like, ‘Daaaaamn.’”
“He’s talented,” running backs coach Keith Bhonapha said. “He does some really good things with the ball in his hands.”
Added coach Andy Avalos: “To be able to see a guy through the first half of the season just be consistent week to week, that’s what makes it hard. There are guys that come into college who are really talented but it takes a certain level of maturity.”
In a lot of ways, Jeanty has exceeded the expectations of the coaches who brought him to Boise.
The first time former Boise State running backs coach Winston Venable got a peak at Jeanty was during what coaches call a “watch party.” Recruiting staffers and assistant coaches will gather in a room together and watch film of dozens and dozens of kids the school has their eye on.
When Jeanty popped on the screen, the Texan was … underwhelming.
“It didn’t excite us right off the bat,” Venable said.
But that was Jeanty’s junior-year film, the season when he was a slot receiver who notched a couple carries. A little while later, when Jeanty had some senior-year tape to boast, Boise State turned on the film again.
“It was like, hey, this actually might be a guy who will fit exactly what we’re looking to do,” Venable said. “It’s a guy who was very multiple. A guy who could line up in the backfield and take a handoff. Line up in the backfield, motion out and play wide receiver. Or a guy who can fricken line up at receiver and run routes.”
Helping Boise State’s affection for Jeanty: He was mature. Because his father, Harry, served in the military, Jeanty lived in Florida, Virginia, Texas and, of course, Italy — a well-traveled youngster who was exposed to so many different cultures and people early in his life.
Then there was his frame. Venable will always remember when Jeanty was on his official visit taking the obligatory recruiting flicks and “Ashton Jeanty, before he was even a freshman,” Venable said, “took his pictures with the strength staff and did not look apart at all.”
“I think Boise State is going to get him in his prime here,” Venable added. “And we have yet to see the full Ashton Jeanty. He’s still so young.”
Rayburn, Jeanty’s coach at Lone Star, is echoing the same sentiment — just to a different audience.
Right now, there are scouts from all 32 NFL teams collecting information and intel and hoards of draft prospects. That includes Mims, the former Lone Star receiver who many experts project to be a first-round pick.
And, so, Rayburn will talk to these scouts about Mims. Then he’ll give them a warning.
“You’ll be back in a couple years,” Rayburn told one, “and want to have the same conversation about Ashton Jeanty.”