With three regular-season games remaining, Boise State is again in the thick of the Mountain West race. The Broncos are 22-6 and 12-3 in conference play with another tough battle coming up Saturday.

Boise State will travel to San Jose State, arguably the most improved team in the Mountain West this season. A year after winning just eight games, the Spartans are 16-12 and a scrappy squad that almost knocked off Boise State in early January at ExtraMile Arena.

