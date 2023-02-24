With three regular-season games remaining, Boise State is again in the thick of the Mountain West race. The Broncos are 22-6 and 12-3 in conference play with another tough battle coming up Saturday.
Boise State will travel to San Jose State, arguably the most improved team in the Mountain West this season. A year after winning just eight games, the Spartans are 16-12 and a scrappy squad that almost knocked off Boise State in early January at ExtraMile Arena.
Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts.
1. Boise State can't look past San Jose State.
Boise State coach Leon Rice is adamant about staying in the moment. Ask Rice about aliens or geopolitics and he’ll conjure up an answer. Ask about a game in the future and he’ll plead ignorance.
Which had to make it frustrating this week when folks came up to him talking about Tuesday’s home finale against San Diego State — or as Rice said, “wishing me luck on a game that isn’t the next one.”
But it’s hard not to think ahead to Tuesday. That’s the game circled on the calendar. Boise State is expecting a sellout. It’s senior night. And a victory over the conference-leading Aztecs (22-5, 13-2 MW) would give the Broncos a chance at back-to-back, regular-season Mountain West championships.
But, again, that game isn’t the next one.
I don’t like the phrase trap game. The only trap is looking ahead, getting caught in the future and not taking the next opponent seriously. Also, calling a contest a “trap game” undermines the opponent and, all things considered, San Jose State is capable of beating Boise State — whether or not the Broncos are looking ahead.
Rice and his staff have been great the last two years at staying in the present. Yes, March is right around the corner, but I see no reason that would change on Saturday.
“It’s a big test because of who we play, three games in (six days), all of those things,” Rice said.
2. It is incredible how good Boise State is late in games.
I am always dubious of cliches. When coaches and players start making vague claims that can’t be proved, I roll my eyes. Like when the Boise State football team uses the word culture and standard 800 times every offseason as if every football team in America doesn’t say the same thing.
For the past two years that I’ve covered Boise State basketball, I’ve been skeptical of the Broncos early in conference play. Too many times, I told myself, they win games by razor-thin margins. That is impressive, sure. But rarely is it sustainable.
After two years of seeing the Broncos win games in the final minutes, I’m done chalking it up to luck.
Over the last two seasons, Boise State is 18-7 in games decided by six points or less. In other words, if Boise State plays in a two-score game the Broncos have a 72% chance to win.
Now here’s a striking stat: Boise State played in 18 games decided by six points last season and have only played in seven so far this season (they’re 4-3).
Regardless, the Broncos have a knack for winning late. Is Rice compiling a squad of guys who know how to win or is that Rice and his staff teaching them to win?
“Both,” Rice said. “Everything adds up. It’s having a staff where we can read each other’s minds. We are all on the same page of what we do. We’ve gone through those situations together to learn from them.
“And then you have the players,” Rice continued. “Some players do have the natural — I mean, cmon, I didn’t teach (Marcus Shaver Jr.) how to be Big Shot Shav. I think I helped him with his mindset with, ‘You can be Big Shot Shav no matter what happens to you prior to that.’”
3. Naje Smith has ridiculous endurance.
I spoke with Naje Smith’s high school coach, Jim Redmond, this week for a future story on the Boise State forward. And he said something interesting that made a ton of sense.
“Naje, in my opinion,” Redmond said, “if he stays on the floor longer, he actually gets better.”
To Redmond and I, this was explained by freedom. Smith is an unorthodox player who is better when he’s playing loose, when he can make a mistake and know he’s not gonna get taken out of the game.
Last year, Smith came off the bench, never quite knowing when he was going in or how long he’d stay in. He averaged 16 minutes and 4 points a game. This season, he is a starter, a mainstay on the court regardless of if he misses 10 shots in a row. Not surprisingly, he has scored 10 points a game while averaging 27 minutes a game.
Asked about why Smith is better the longer he’s in the game, Rice offered an explanation I had never thought about.
“I think he’s better the more tired other people get,” Rice said. “When other people get tired, Naj doesn’t seem to. As I’m subbing, I try to keep that in mind.”
4. More trading cards coming to a store near you.
This fall, Boise State and Jacksons Food Stores teamed up to sell Boise State football trading cards. They were a hit. Folks all across the Treasure Valley were buying packs like they were looking for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket.
As a result, it was announced Friday the program will expand. Next week, Jacksons will offer a new 15-card pack showcasing athletes on the Boise State men’s basketball, women’s basketball, gymnastics and spirit squad teams.
Each pack costs $12.99 and buyers are guaranteed to get three men’s basketball cards, three women’s basketball, three gymnastics and two spirit squad cards.
On top of that, the release said, “one out of every 10 packs will include an autographed card from a high-profile student-athlete. Autographed cards for the upcoming set include Tyson Degenhart, Marcus Shaver, Jr. and Naje Smith from men's basketball; Abby Muse and Mary Kay Naro from women's basketball; and Adriana Popp from gymnastics.”