One could make the argument that the most interesting Boise State storyline of this summer has nothing to do with Andy Avalos or Taylen Green or Bush Hamdan.
It has everything to do with hope.
The hope of landing the highest-rated recruit to ever come from the state of Idaho. The hope of signing the highest-ranked prospect in BSU history. The hope of signing the fastest football player in America.
The hope of Gatlin Bair.
As the recruitment for Bair — the four-star wide receiver who started his high school career at Kimberly before transferring to Burley High last year — has revved up, the junior announced his top-5 schools on Sunday via Twitter.
For so many around the country, it looks like an exercise in ‘one of these things is not like the others.’
His five programs were: Michigan, Nebraska, TCU, Oregon … and Boise State.
The fact the Broncos are even in the mix is a massive victory for Avalos and his staff, a clear sign that they, 1. Are committed to keeping the best players from Idaho in Idaho and, 2. Have built good-enough relationships to recruit against schools with more money, better facilities and more notoriety.
And landing Bair would be massive. Over the last month, the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has become a star in the recruiting world. It all came after he went to the Texas Relays in late March and ran a 10.18 100-meter dash.
For reference: That would have placed him sixth in last year’s NCAA Track Championships.
Bair is also intriguing because he has said he’s committed to serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints following high school, meaning he wouldn’t begin his college football career until the summer of 2026.
This week, The Idaho Press caught up with Bair to discuss his recruitment. (Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.)
IP: I saw you at the Boise State Spring Game last week and noticed wide receivers coach Matt Miller talked with you for a while and Andy Avalos made a beeline for you after the game. How much did that mean to see the love from BSU’s coaches?
GB: It’s really nice. I’ve known them all for a really long time. I know them all really well personally. It’s really cool to have that connection with them and to just be able to have normal conversations and just get to know them.
IP: When did Boise State’s coaches start talking with you?
GB: It’s probably been over a year. I played a 7-on-7 tournament at Boise State and I think that was the first time I talked with coach Miller. He gave me his phone number. I think they offered me that week and then I just talked to him on a pretty frequent basis. And I’ve been out there a couple of times.
IP: What are your impressions of the Boise State staff and what you mean to them?
GB: They’re all very loyal to the school. They all love Boise and love the program a ton, which is something I really like about all of them. They’re all really good football coaches, but they’re all really good men as well. I think they could help develop me as a person, as well as a football player. And it’s just one of those systems that keep giving back to you your whole life. If you go play there, you’ll have those deep connections for the rest of your life.
IP: What makes Boise State’s staff and the way they’re recruiting you different from other schools?
GB: I think it’s just such a personal approach. It’s not necessarily like a lot of schools that are saying, “Come here! Come here!.” They talk to me on a personal level. That’s the easiest way to describe it. It’s just personal. They don’t necessarily always talk to me about football. It’s, “How’s your family doing? How are things going with track?” Stuff like that. I just think that personal connection is the best about how they recruit me.
IP: Maybe if you go to Michigan or TCU or whatever, it’s really cool. But the opportunity to maybe go to Boise State and have the chance to change the program, how appealing is that to you?
GB: It’s very appealing. That’s the reason Boise State is one of my top schools. They can offer me something that no other school can. That opportunity is only at Boise State. It would be a super cool opportunity to take up.
IP: Where does Boise State see you fitting into the scheme?
GB: Their offensive style, you know, they’re pretty run-heavy. So just the ability for me to be on the field, stretch the field. They take a ton of deep shots with play-action stuff. I think they want me to be that guy who can, every other series or so, take the top off (a defense) and score.
IP: Where have you been on official visits so far?
GB: I haven’t taken any official visits so far. … I plan to take them all over the summer.
IP: Do you know yet when you want to make your decision?
GB: I want to be committed right at the beginning or before my senior year of football, just so I can have that out of the way and focus on football. … Probably at the end of July, August or September.
IP: How has your life changed since the Texas Relays?
GB: Umm, I mean there’s a lot more media coverage and a lot more people paying attention. But it’s no different for me. I’m still doing the same things, still training. It’s cool to get the recognition, but really nothing has changed.
IP: Was that wind-aided at all?
GB: Yeah, there was a 2.1-meter tailwind, so it was 0.1 over. If it was wind legal... it probably would have been a 10.30 or something.
IP: After that, are you looking to break some Idaho High School records this spring?
GB: I was obviously a little upset that the IHSAA kind of dropped the ball and it’s not going to be at Dona Larsen Park this year, which I was a little bummed about. I think that’s probably the fastest track in Idaho. But I’m obviously still super excited. That’s kind of been my goal since the end of football season — I want to break the overall state record in the 100m and 200m. I’m just really praying for some good weather and a legal tailwind. Hopefully not a headwind.
IP: Do you know the state records?
GB: In the 100m, it’s 10.34. And in the 200m, it’s 22.06.
IP: There were some talks of some schools possibly trying to get you NIL opportunities that would help you pay for your LDS mission. What have those discussions been like with you and your family?
GB: Yeah, I mean, there’s all these opportunities but I really don’t think I want to take part in any of those — especially for the mission. I just think it’s something that is very personal and I don’t necessarily want to be helped through it. It’s something that is kind of a burden for your family, and I think it’s meant to be that way. It’s a sacrifice, it really is. You’re sacrificing yourself, your time and your possessions to serve the Lord. I really don’t think I’ll be taking part in any of those deals. Obviously, it’s a great gesture. I just think there’s a form of sacrifice that comes with doing that.
IP: How meaningful is it for you to go on a mission?
GB: It’s very meaningful. I think that’s a time period in your life that you’ll never regret. You’ll just grow so much as a person. There are a lot of blessings that can come from that.
IP: Where are you trying to develop your game heading into your senior year at Burley?
GB: Right now, we’re just really working on our offensive system to allow me to move around a lot. It’s going to be very difficult for me to take the top of the defense, because everyone is aware of my strengths. (I’m working) on those intermediate routes and developing my game as a slot receiver.