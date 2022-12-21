On Wednesday’s Early Signing Day, 22 prospects became Broncos, signing their letter of intent to play at Boise State. As it stands, 247Sports ranks BSU’s class No. 2 in the Mountain West behind just Colorado State, which signed five more players.
Here are a few notes:
1. The Broncos went all in on the secondary
Here’s how the 22 signees break down positionally: 1 QB, 1 RB, 2 WRs, 3 TEs, 3 OL, 2 DL, 1 EDGE, 2 LBs, and 7 DBs.
As you can tell Boise State went heavy at defensive back, which was much needed. Starting safety JL Skinner announced he was headed to the NFL Draft on Tuesday and starting nickel Tyreque Jones is out of eligibility.
Amongst the defensive backs who signed Wednesday, there are three guys to keep your eyes on.
First is Titus Toler, the transfer from Wisconsin. Between redshirting, injuries and being a backup at UW, Toler has hardly played in the last four years — so much so that the coaching staff actually went back and watched his high school tape at St. John Bosco from 2018.
But he is a veteran presence that should be able to compete right away for a starting job at either safety or nickel.
Then there are two prep signees who Boise State’s coaching staff think have an NFL ceiling: safety Ty Benefield and cornerback Gabe Tahir.
Benefield is 6-foot-2 with exceptional athleticism. During his senior year at Crean Lutheran High in southern California, Benefield had 91 tackles and 4 interceptions as a safety, then caught 90 passes for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns as a receiver.
“When he walks in the room, you’re going, ‘Yeah, that’s what a safety is supposed to look like,’” BSU safeties coach Kane Ioane said.
Then there’s Tahir, who just committed to Boise State on Monday. He is 6-1, but has arms so long that Ioane joked he can probably tie his shoes standing up. He’s still developing, for sure, but if he could put on 25 to 35 pounds early at Boise State, look out.
“We’re fired up about what his potential is,” Ioane said.
2. Boise State only reeled in two transfers
Perhaps it should be a shock that the Broncos did not make a splash in the transfer portal, signing only Toler and Colorado transfer receiver Chase Penry.
The Boise State recruiting philosophy is not exactly conducive to the transfer portal.
The Broncos do not operate like most schools. They don’t throw out offers like candy on Halloween. They build relationships with kids. They get to know their mom, their dad, siblings, girlfriends, everyone. Sometimes they invite kids up for official visits before even offering them.
That happens at very few schools.
Boise State is methodical and patient when it recruits. Most of the time, it is the Broncos' greatest asset. Kids feel comfortable committing because the relationships have been built and developed.
When it comes to the transfer portal, that strategy is tough to execute. Some kids hop in the transfer portal a week or two ahead of signing day. Unless there’s a prior relationship there — which was the case with Toler and Penry — it’s hard for Boise State to offer and then land those kids.
“It’s not just recruiting the player, it’s recruiting the people around him,” said BSU coach Andy Avalos. “And that takes time. That takes investment.
“But again, if we’re talking about building relationships and getting to understand who people are so we can help them achieve their goals and dreams in this chapter of their life ... then we can’t just know them on the surface level.”
3. A few guys will be on campus in January
Of the Broncos’ 22 signees, eight will enroll early at Boise State, report to campus on Jan. 3 and be available to take part in spring ball.
Those guys are Max Stage, Titus Toler, Wyatt Milkovic, Chase Martin, Jason Steele, A’marion McCoy, Cayden Fisher and CJ Tiller.
Another guy who will report to campus next month is 6-4 wide receiver Prince Strachan, a three-star prospect who signed with Boise State last year but greyshirted. A native of the Bahamas, Strachan has been living in Indianapolis with his older brother, Michael Strachan, a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.
“When you see him for the first time, you guys will understand, ‘Whoa,’” receivers coach Matt Miller said of Strachan. “He’s a tall drink of water now. He’s got a huge catch radius.”
4. Boise State continues to rack in Texas talent
In this class, Boise State signed kids from seven different states and even a kid from Germany, defensive lineman Max Stege.
Among its prep signees, the Broncos got six kids out of California and six out of Texas. The half-dozen from Cali isn’t super surprising, Boise State has always recruited there.
But the Broncos have only recently begun to invest substantial time and energy into Texas, recently grabbing quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ashton Jeanty from the Lone Star State.
Expect that trend to continue.
“There is tremendous coaching going on in Texas,” Avalos said. “We will continue to recruit Texas heavily because of the nature of the game there, how the kids are taught and how they’re developed as young men.”