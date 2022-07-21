Boise St BYU Football

Boise State safety JL Skinner celebrates after his fumble recovery against BYU on Oct. 11.

 AP

Four Boise State players earned accolades on Thursday.

The quartet of safety JL Skinner, offensive tackle John Ojukwu, defensive tackle Scott Matlock and kicker Jonah Dalmas were named to the preseason All-Mountain West Team.

