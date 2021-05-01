BOISE — When a random Virginia number popped up on his phone, John Bates knew something was up.
"Seeing the phone call and you start shaking because you are so nervous and excited at the same time because you know what's about to happen," Bates told the Idaho Press.
On the other line Saturday was the Washington Football Team. It was taking the former Boise State tight end with pick No. 124 in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
He's the highest drafted tight end in Boise State history and the first to get drafted since 2007.
"I've been dreaming of this moment since I was 4 years old," Bates said. "I've put so much time and effort and work into making this moment happen, and the hard work paid off. With hard work and determination you can accomplish.
"It means the world and it's something I will never forget, that's for sure. ... Just overwhelmed with emotions and happy that my family and friends could be around me for that moment."
Bates was picked higher than most mock drafts, which had him going somewhere between rounds 5-7. But the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Bates impressed at the Senior Bowl in January and during Boise State's Pro Day workout in late March. He was an intriguing prospect due to his bigger frame and athleticism despite not having big numbers with the Broncos.
He had 47 catches for 579 yards and two touchdowns during his four-year Boise State career. His best season came as a junior in 2019 when he had 22 catches for 273 yards and a touchdown.
Earlier in the week, Bates had a one-on-one interview with Washington coach Ron Rivera, so he had an idea the team might be interested in drafting him. His hunch turned out to be true.
"I'm stoked," Bates said. "Obviously so many emotions and just happy to see all the hard work come to fruition. I'm super excited for the opportunity and thankful for Washington (for) drafting me, but this is only the beginning. There's still a lot of work to put in and a lot of things to prove, but I'm super excited for the opportunity."
Bates was the first Boise State player to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, extending an impressive streak to 12 straight years with at least one Bronco being picked. But he wasn't the only one. Special teams star Avery Williams went to the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round.
Bates is the fifth Boise State tight end in program history to get drafted. The four previous were Larry Stayner (1992, ninth round, Seahawks), Dave Stachelski (2000, fifth round, Patriots), Jeb Putzier (2002, sixth round, Broncos) and Derek Schouman (2007, seventh round, Bills).
Bates was surrounded by family and friends in Boise when the life-changing call came in.
"I had an idea that Washington was looking for a tight end," Bates said. "I knew they were a possibility, but I wasn't sure if it would happen so I was just sitting back and waiting to see what would happen.
"It means the world to be able to be in this position and a lot of credit goes to the coaching staff, coach (Kent) Riddle and the tight ends to push me to be where I am today. I'm super grateful for them to put me in this position."
The situation in Washington appears to be a good one for Bates. Washington doesn't have much proven depth at tight end on the roster.
"I'm just excited to get down there and earn the respect of the guys in that building and hopefully my hard work will pay off and I can put myself in position to be on the field at some point. I can't wait."
Washington went 7-9 in 2020 but finished first in the NFC East.