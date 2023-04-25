Boise St BYU Football

Boise State safety JL Skinner celebrates after his fumble recovery against BYU on Oct. 11, 2021.

 AP

In all likelihood this weekend, Boise State will have a player taken in the NFL Draft for the 14th-straight year. 

It is a near certainty that safety JL Skinner will be the Broncos' 42nd draft pick since 2000. For the last four years, the San Diego native has established himself as one of the hardest-hitting safeties in the Mountain West, the type of long, versatile defensive back that NFL coaches love to mold.

