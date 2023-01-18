Hank Bachmeier.

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier throws a pass against New Mexico in 2022.

 Boise State Athletics

Four months after he announced he was transferring away from Boise State, Hank Bachmeier has landed at Louisiana Tech. 

The Bulldogs, which play in Conference USA, went 3-9 last season, the first under head coach Sonny Cumbie. Its starting quarterback, freshman Landry Lyddy entered the transfer portal just over a week ago. 

