Four months after he announced he was transferring away from Boise State, Hank Bachmeier has landed at Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs, which play in Conference USA, went 3-9 last season, the first under head coach Sonny Cumbie. Its starting quarterback, freshman Landry Lyddy entered the transfer portal just over a week ago.
"I wanted to play in the Air Raid and in a pass-friendly offense," Bachmeier told ESPN. "I think Coach Cumbie and his track record are a great fit. It's an offense that any quarterback would want to play in."
As many remember, Bachmeier hit the transfer portal after four treacherous games to start his senior season. The Broncos' four-year starting quarterback turned the ball over three times in the opener against Oregon State and was benched for Taylen Green.
Them a few weeks later, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound former four-star recruit completed less than 40% of his passes in an embarrassing loss at UTEP. Offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired the next day and Bachmeier was in the transfer portal not long after.
Bachmeier will head to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.
