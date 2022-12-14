Almost three months after Tim Plough was fired and Dirk Koetter came out of retirement to revitalize Boise State, the Broncos have found their next offensive coordinator.
On Wednesday, BSU coach Andy Avalos announced former Boise State quarterback Bush Hamdan will take the reins of the Broncos' offense.
Hamdan, who wore the blue and orange from 2004-2008, has spent the past two seasons working under former BSU offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri as a wide receivers and quarterbacks coach.
Before that, he was the offensive coordinator at quarterbacks coach at Washington, reporting to none other than his old coach at BSU, Chris Peterson.
Beyond the familiar name and the familiar network, Hamdan has experience at the highest levels of the sport. That’s what Avalos needed. That’s what Boise State needed.
Two years ago, putting together his staff upon being hired, Avalos turned to Plough, the UC Davis offensive coordinator. His offenses were impressive, but impressive at an FCS level. Plough had never been tested, never been challenged at the FBS level.
After four games this season, as the Boise State offense floundered, Plough was canned. His replacement was just a bit more experienced. A former BSU and NFL head coach, Koetter took over midseason and changed the direction of the Broncos’ season, utilizing his playmakers and quarterback Taylen Green into an entertaining unit.
It will be Koetter’s 2022 blueprint that Hamdan will now make into his own.
“From the standpoint of what we were looking for, No. 1 that the person is a fit for this program,” Avalos said. “We’ll be able to bring an offensive coordinator here who will create and continue to build on the standard we’ve created here on the offensive side of the ball.”
Avalos said he was “diligent” in the hiring process, but declined to go into specifics about candidates or interviews (which is normal and understandable). But, Avalos said, Hamdan checked a lot of boxes, brought things “to the table that a lot of people don’t.”
For starters, he is a BSU alum — which by itself counts for very little, but is important. Avalos could speak ad nauseam about “The Brotherhood,” and what it means to have alums in the building who understand the culture and standard at Boise State. That is Hamdan.
He was on the 2007 Fiesta Bowl team. He played under Peterson. It was Hamdan who got beat out by Kellen Moore for the starting quarterback gig in 2008. He knows Boise State football better than most. And cares about it more than most, which is probably why he took a pay cut in order to get back to Boise.
Last season at Mizzou, he made $550,000. During his first season at Boise State, he's only slated to earn $400,000.
Still, the fact Hamdan is making that much shows the commitment put forth by Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey in providing the football program with additional resources. For context: Plough made just $280,000 last season as BSU's offensive coordinator.
Secondly, Hamdan is experienced. We’ve mentioned his stints at Washington and Missouri, but he also served a year as the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach, in charge of Matt Ryan during a year the veteran threw for over 4,000 yards and made the playoffs.
“He’s been in and around different arenas,” Avalos said. “And what comes from that is Bush has learned and grown from that.”
Hamdan is an alum, but he is an alum who has ventured out. That is important. There may be a fear that hiring another member of “The Brotherhood” will quell outside ideas, shut down varying opinions. But Hamdan has seen success at different levels in different places under different head coaches.
The hope is he’ll mend his outside influences with the Avalos’ existing culture and plan at Boise State.
“The offensive philosophy: How does it fit us? Does it fit the pieces we have in place already?” Avalos said. “That was a huge part of it. Bush has experience with multiple offenses.”
Which leads us to, perhaps, most intriguing about Hamdan’s hiring — what it means for quarterback Taylen Green.
“It was one of the primary factors in everything,” Avalos said.
As it should have been.
Green could be the linchpin to Boise State these next few years. Avalos knows that. Everyone in the Treasure Valley knows that. Koetter was the perfect mentor for a young Green, a phenomenal teacher who could draw back to decades of experience.
With Koetter out of the picture, someone with a similar quarterback acumen needed to step in and develop Green. Hamdan fits that bill. He’s worked with great quarterbacks. He knows what it’s like to quarterback the Broncos. And he knows the importance and intricacies of the position.
And, perhaps, it was Green’s presence that enticed Hamdan to take the job.
“That’s the exciting part about it is that this was a fit for him,” Avalos said. “He was excited about this in terms of our personnel and the people we have here and how that fits the vision of where he wants to go with his offense.”
And as Hamdan's offense goes, Boise State goes.