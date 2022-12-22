Former Boise State standout Jabril Frazier has been named EDGE coach at his alma mater, head coach Andy Avalos announced, Thursday. Frazier just completed his third season as a defensive graduate assistant at Boise State. In 2022, the Broncos ranked in the top 20 nationally in passing defense (sixth, 167.7 ypg), passing efficiency defense (eighth, 109.70), total defense (ninth, 292.5 ypg), red zone touchdowns allowed (11th, 16), red zone scores allowed (tied-13th, 28), first downs allowed (15th, 204), scoring defense (17th, 19.5 ppg) and third down defense (17th, 31.5%).
"Jabril has earned this opportunity through countless hours of hard work and dedication," Avalos said. "As a former Bronco student-athlete, he knows our program inside and out. I am excited for him."
A two-time All-Mountain West honoree, including a first-team selection as a redshirt senior in 2018, Frazier made 28 starts in his four years with the Broncos as a STUD. He recorded 18 career sacks among his 24.5 tackles-for-loss.
Frazier notched four tackles (three solo) and one pass break up in a victory over Fresno State in the 2017 Mountain West Championship. He averaged over five tackles per game during his last six contests of his senior season. Following his Boise State career, he signed a free agent contract and took part in training camp with the New York Jets in 2019.
