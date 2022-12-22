Jabril Frazier

Former Boise State standout Jabril Frazier has been named EDGE coach at his alma mater, head coach Andy Avalos announced, Thursday. Frazier just completed his third season as a defensive graduate assistant at Boise State. In 2022, the Broncos ranked in the top 20 nationally in passing defense (sixth, 167.7 ypg), passing efficiency defense (eighth, 109.70), total defense (ninth, 292.5 ypg), red zone touchdowns allowed (11th, 16), red zone scores allowed (tied-13th, 28), first downs allowed (15th, 204), scoring defense (17th, 19.5 ppg) and third down defense (17th, 31.5%).

"Jabril has earned this opportunity through countless hours of hard work and dedication," Avalos said. "As a former Bronco student-athlete, he knows our program inside and out. I am excited for him."

