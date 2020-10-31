AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — So much for letting the new quarterback get his feet wet with a few handoffs or short passes.
With starter Hank Bachmeier back in Boise due to undisclosed reasons, Boise State turned to USC transfer Jack Sears to make his first start with the Broncos Saturday at Air Force.
And they had him air it out on the first play. Sears found a streaking CT Thomas with a perfectly thrown deep pass for a 75-yard touchdown to give Boise State a 7-0 lead just 10 seconds into the game.
“I put it out there and let him go make a play,” Sears said. “The biggest thing for me was give CT a chance.”
It was a sign of things to come. Sears went on to complete 17 of 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns to lead Boise State to a 49-30 win at Falcon Stadium. He also added 36 rushing yards and another score after finding out earlier in the week that he’d be starting.
“It was great to get out there and play and get a win as a Bronco and help out this program,” Sears said. “Since I’ve been here I’ve been preparing like I’m the starter and being ready, next man up mentality. So once they gave me the green light I was ready to go.”
Neither Sears nor coach Bryan Harsin would confirm a report during the TV broadcast that Sears knew Tuesday he’d be starting, but the quarterback admitted, “they didn’t spring it on me last night.”
Harsin also wouldn’t disclose why Bachmeier missed the game or whether he’d be back for the showdown with No. 11 BYU on Friday. But if they have to turn to Sears again, it doesn’t look like the worst backup plan.
Sears ran a flawless 2-minute drill near the end of the first half and connected with Octavius Evans for a 21-yard score with 47 seconds left to give the Broncos a 28-17 lead at the break. Later he dropped a perfect pass into the corner of the end zone to Thomas for his second score of the game, this one from 26 yards out.
In all, he accounted for 316 total yards and four total touchdowns while picking up right where Bachmeier finished in the season opener against Utah State.
“He was an absolute weapon tonight,” Harsin said. “I think Jack is a cool customer. I really do. He handles himself well and he’s very focused. He’s got it. He’s got the energy and the focus necessary to go make plays.
“He showed some of that experience as a quarterback that’s a little bit older in how he played tonight. He’s talented. You saw that.”
Boise State was without starting safety JL Skinner as well. The school confirmed one player was out due to COVID-19 protocol, but didn't specify which one.
Harsin declined to address why Bachmeier remained back in Boise, but he said "I hope that's the case" when asked about potentially being available against BYU.
"It's an unusual season and you never know the way the week goes and things that happen," Harsin said.
Sears made one start for USC as a redshirt freshman at USC in 2018, but he sat out last season to focus on his degree when it was clear he wouldn’t be near the top of the Trojans’ depth chart.
The No. 4-ranked pro style quarterback in the 2017 class graduated from USC with two years of eligibility still remaining and initially elected to transfer to San Diego State before coach Rocky Long stepped down.
Sears surprisingly committed to Boise State in May despite the Broncos already having both Bachmeier and Chase Cord returning.
He saw action in a handful of plays in the season opener against Utah State, completing 2 of 3 passes for 11 yards and running twice for eight yards.
But his big payoff came Saturday when he made his first start in two years and led the Broncos to a big road win.
“I wanted to go someplace that had a winning culture and Boise State hit that for me,” Sears said. “It really felt like home. I love being in Boise and I’m glad I made the decision to come here.”
With what he did Saturday, Boise State feels the same way.