BOISE - Three times Hank Bachmeier has been pushed and challenged for the starting quarterback job at Boise State.
For the third time, Bachmeier came out on top.
This time Boise State’s junior quarterback beat out USC transfer Jack Sears for the top spot during a hard-fought battle in fall camp.
“Man it’s such a great honor,” Bachmeier said. “I’m going to do whatever I can to compete. I love this team so much, I love this university — I’m just so excited for this year.”
Bachmeier is 11-2 as the starter the past two years but has yet to play a full season. He missed eight games due to a pair of injuries as a true freshman in 2019 and last year missed two of the seven games due to testing positive for COVID-19.
He’s certainly had some impressive moments — leading the Broncos back to a road win at Florida State in his first career start is a big one — but has yet to put it all together. He’s got just 15 career touchdown passes in the 13 starts.
The Broncos — and Bachmeier — are looking for big things in year No. 3.
“I believe in myself,” Bachmeier said. “I’m really confident and I believe in this system and my teammates and I’m just so excited for the year. I just want us to go the distance this year, that’s all I can say.”
Sears had the better individual game last year, completing 17 of 20 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns in a road win at Air Force, but went out the following week against BYU with an injury and didn’t play again the rest of the season.
The two entered fall camp in a dead heat, but a minor leg muscle strain kept Sears out of a few practices. Bachmeier took advantage of it, pulling ahead after the first scrimmage and staying there with a strong showing in the second scrimmage.
“He’s been so first class,” Bachmeier said of Sears. “He came up to me and hugged it out with me and for him to do that, that’s a gentleman right there. He’s someone that has mentored me for a long time and so for him to do that was huge. I appreciate him so much.”
Starting for a third straight season — with the potential for two more years — puts Bachmeier in elite company among Boise State quarterbacks. While his stats still have a ways to go to catch up, he’s hoping to make big strides towards that with a healthy and complete 2021 season.
“I look up to guys like Kellen (Moore), Brett (Rypien), Jared Zabransky,” Bachmeier said. “Those are guys that are legends here and I try to carry on the tradition and the culture of being the quarterback at Boise State every single day.”