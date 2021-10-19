BOISE – Senior wide receiver CT Thomas is no longer a member of the Boise State football team, multiple sources told the Idaho Press on Tuesday.
Thomas, who returned to the Broncos as a ‘super senior’ with an extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, had just 10 catches for 85 yards and no touchdowns this season while playing in six games. He missed the BYU game for unspecified reasons.
It’s not immediately clear what led to Thomas being removed from the roster, but a school spokesman confirmed he is no longer a member of the team.
The 5-foot-8 Thomas was expected to be a major contributor for the Broncos this fall but for whatever reason was rarely involved. He had just two catches for 16 yards in the first three games of the season and didn’t have more than three catches in any game this season.
Thomas was a solid contributor since debuting as a freshman in 2017. He finishes his Boise State career with 127 catches for 1,610 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns while also rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas had 41 catches for 535 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018 and 41 catches for 522 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2019. He had 20 catches for 347 yards and two touchdowns in seven games as part of the shortened 2020 season.
The Broncos should still be in good shape at wide receiver for the rest of the season with the emergence of Stefan Cobbs and Octavius Evans as reliable options behind Khalil Shakir.
Boise State is off this week. Coach Andy Avalos will next address the media on Monday, Oct. 25, ahead of a road trip to Colorado State on Oct. 30.
B.J. Rains has covered Boise State athletics for the Idaho Press since 2013 and is a three-time winner of the NSMA Idaho Sportswriter of the Year Award.
