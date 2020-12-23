Boise State is without a football coach after Bryan Harsin was announced Tuesday as the head coach at Auburn. It’s just the third coaching search for the Broncos since 2001.
Every Boise State coach since Dirk Koetter in 1998 had ties to the Broncos when he was hired. Who might Boise State hire if they stay in the family again? Here’s a look at 13 possible candidates:
ANDY AVALOS: A former All-WAC linebacker for the Broncos from 2001 to 2005 and was an assistant coach at Boise State from 2012-2018. He was the defensive coordinator his last three years at Boise State before leaving for Oregon in 2019, where he immediate helped the Oregon defense improve by more than a touchdown per game in his first season. The Ducks have won back-to-back Pac-12 titles in both years with Avalos as defensive coordinator. Former players loved playing for Avalos. It would be a popular hire.
KELLEN MOORE: Record-setting quarterback who established an FBS mark by going 50-3 as the starter from 2008-2011. If they ever constructed a Mount Rushmore of Boise State football greats, he’d be one of the four included. Moore spent six seasons playing in the NFL before transitioning into coaching. He’s been a coach for just three years, but the last two has been the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. Moore has long been rumored as a potential head coach at Boise State, and his hire would be seen as a home run.
JEFF CHOATE: Current Montana State head coach was on Chris Petersen’s staff at Boise State from 2006 to 2011. He led the Bobcats to back-to-back trips to the FCS Playoffs the past two seasons, including an 11-4 record in 2019. He’s been at Washington State, UTEP, Florida and Washington as an assistant. Former players are campaigning for him on Twitter as a strong choice.
JEFF GRIMES: BYU’s offensive coordinator since 2018 is a finalist for the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football. BYU had a top-10 offense this season in both points and yards. He previously was Boise State’s offensive line coach in 2000 before coaching offensive lines at Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Auburn, Virginia Tech and LSU.
SCOTT HUFF: Longtime Boise State assistant coach and former Bronco center is currently the offensive line coach at Washington. Huff was an All-WAC center for the Broncos from 1999-2002 and coached the offensive line and tight ends at Boise State from 2006-2016. He was the co-offensive coordinator for the Broncos in 2016 before leaving to join Petersen at Washington in 2017.
DAN HAWKINS: Helped Boise State start the rise as a football power as the head coach from 2001 to 2005 before leaving for Colorado. Hawkins still has a house in Boise and is connected to the program. After a break from coaching he returned in 2017 as the head coach at his alma mater UC Davis. Would the two sides be interested in a reunion on The Blue?
RYAN DINWIDDIE: Three-year starter at quarterback at Boise State from 2001 to 2003 and set numerous single-season and career marks. He’s seen as one of the best quarterbacks in school history. After playing professionally in the CFL he transitioned into coaching and was an offensive coordinator for multiple CFL teams prior to being named head coach of the Toronto Argonauts last December.
JUSTIN WILCOX: Former Boise State defensive coordinator under Petersen is currently the head coach at California, which makes it a longshot he lands in Boise. But it’s hard to win at Cal and his salary wouldn’t be that less at Boise State given the differences in cost of living. It’s not likely, but worth pursuing to make sure.
ERIC KIESAU: Boise State’s current quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator has plenty of experience at Power 5 schools including Washington, Colorado, California, Alabama and Kansas. He previously was the interim head coach at Fresno State prior to joining the Broncos in 2017.
SPENCER DANIELSON: Current defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator at Boise State is seen as a likely future head coach, but this may be a bit sooner than expected. He was named the interim coach for the Broncos on Wednesday after Harsin’s departure.
DIRK KOETTER: Current offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons was Boise State’s head coach from 1998 to 2000 before leaving for Arizona State. He was a finalist to return as head coach before Harsin was hired in 2013. Koetter was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016 to 2018.
MIKE SANFORD: Former Boise State quarterback and assistant coach flamed out in his first chance as a head coach at Western Kentucky but might be an option at his alma mater. Sanford was the offensive coordinator in Harsin’s first year in 2014 when the Broncos won the Fiesta Bowl, but left after one year for Notre Dame. He’s currently the offensive coordinator at Minnesota.
CHRIS PETERSEN: Probably no shot, but you have to at least make the phone call. Petersen went 92-12 at Boise State from 2006 to 2013 and led the Broncos to a pair of Fiesta Bowl championships before leaving for Washington. He stepped down after the 2019 season but still has a house in Boise. He’s probably not interested, but the Broncos have to at least find out.