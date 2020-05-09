With spring sports canceled and no Boise State games or practices to write about, the Idaho Press is using this time to check in with former Boise State athletes. This is another entry in our series called ‘Where are they now’.
Bart Hendricks was a quarterback at Boise State from 1997 to 2000. He ranks fourth all-time at Boise State with 10,039 career passing yards, fourth with 78 career touchdown passes and fifth in total offense with 10,039 yards. He had 35 passing touchdowns as a senior in 2000, which ties for the third-most in single-season school history. He had five touchdown passes as a senior against Idaho, which ranks as the second-most in a game in Boise State history. Hendricks was a two-time first team All-Big West selection in 1999 and 2000, and was named MVP of the Humanitarian Bowl in his final collegiate game. He returned to the University in 2014 as a fundraiser for the athletics department, and currently works for the University with planned gifts.
Idaho Press: You are back in Boise and have worked for Boise State the past six years. What exactly are you doing?
Bart Hendricks: My official title is ‘gift planning officer for University advancement’. We have a charitable and estate group for the University and we handle people that have deferred gifts to Boise State. There are a lot of different ways to give to the University, and I work with those that put a request to leave something of value to the University in their Will.
IP: How did you get into this area of work?
BH: I was in the financial world before I worked at Boise State. I certainly had an idea of the tax implications and things like life insurance, IRA retirement money and things that are used for giving. Just think of it as people giving an asset and not cash. Assets you own, and often times they are people’s biggest gift. Somebody like us who aren’t in the top 1 percent, their house is probably their most valuable thing they own as an asset, so some people if they don’t need it or don’t need the money, they’ll donate the house to us and we’ll sell it and keep the money. Think of it that way. Deferred gifts that don’t necessarily happen right now.
IP: How do you approach someone about donating after they die?
BH: You have to be sensitive about it, but for the most part, most of our donors have that stuff squared away. We’re talking to people in their 60s and 70s and they are thinking about it.
We talk to them about the different ways they can give to Boise State, and this doesn’t include their monthly disposable income. If somebody buys season tickets to Boise State, it’s coming out of their monthly budget if you will. We’re thinking more about helping them through the process of setting up their estate plans with their will and trust and those things. Now they can give us something of value that’s not just writing a check. They have to plan for it, so that’s why it’s called planned giving. Most of the time it’s a much larger gift and it’s usually the biggest gift people make.
IP: What’s it like working at the University you played football for and got a degree from?
BH: I love it. It helps a lot to be able to see the other end of it, too. I kind of wish I knew more about it as a student-athlete, just to know how much it involves and how you are able to go to school for essentially free and what all goes into it and the process that people donate so you are able to do that. And I can speak to that, which is nice. I can provide the experience and certainly it’s gotten better for student-athletes over the years, but I can speak on behalf of the student-athlete experience. I am passionate about Boise State and I can put my money where my mouth is being a donor myself. It would be tough for me to do this at a different university. I won’t be doing this at the University of Nevada anytime soon, let’s just put it that way.
IP: It’s been 20 years since you were a senior in 2000. Does it seem like 20 years ago?
BH: How about that, 20 years. Some things feel like yesterday and in other ways it does feel like 20 years. I’m definitely a much more mature, wiser person. I wish I had these 20 years of knowledge back then. It’s amazing what 20 years will do. And being a parent now, holy moly.
IP: What thoughts or memories come to mind when you reflect on your career?
BH: I think about how good we thought we had it. I vividly remember that year in 2000, they had the 20-year reunion for the 1980 national championship team, and I remember thinking gosh they are old, and I’m at that stage now. Time flies man. But I see those guys often and some of them are successful and regular donors to Boise State. I also think about when I was playing it was still at the height of the rivalry with Idaho. And I think the big thing about that game as a senior, I had never passed for 400 yards in a game and that might have been the only game I did it.
IP: What’s it like to be part of the long list of successful quarterbacks at Boise State?
BH: It’s like being a brick in the foundation so to speak. I’m extremely happy and proud to be part of the tradition and to see it continue. The quarterback position is important to any school, but to see the way it’s grown here and become a thing — we haven’t had a terrible one since, in my opinion. They’ve all been pretty darn good. Let’s just say we really haven’t had a season since where we say we have big questions about the quarterback. I think we’re at a point where the quarterback position is established enough and respected enough that it’s always going to be good. You can always rely on the Boise State quarterback to be good, as least as long as Harsin is around.
IP: Bryan Harsin was your backup quarterback and now he’s the head coach. Crazy how things work out, right?
BH: It’s great. Harsin was always going to be that guy. But when I knew him, it was joke around, funny, good-teammate Harsin. Don’t get me wrong he still has his jokes, but you have catch him at the right moment. You can’t catch him in coach mode. But it’s great and I’m extremely happy for him and glad he’s here.
IP: Boise State obviously means a great deal to you, so is it fair to assume it’s a special feeling to be back now working here and be part of helping build the program into what it is today?
BH: There’s no doubt. The town is great, I’m happy to have my son grow up here. He’s not quite a fan yet, but I blame his mom for that. We’ll get him there. I’m just thrilled to be part of it and thrilled to be mentioned every so often and continue my ‘D’ list celebrity status. I would put Harsin up there as an ‘A’, so that puts me on the ‘D’ list.