With spring sports canceled and no Boise State games or practices to write about, the Idaho Press is using this time to check in with former Boise State athletes. This is another entry in our series called ‘Where are they now?’.
Marty Tadman was a defensive back for the Broncos from 2004-07. He had 14 career interceptions, including two in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma — one of which was returned for a touchdown. He was a first-team All-WAC selection the following year as a senior in 2004. Tadman has an interesting story off the field as well. He battled drugs and alcohol as a teenager and nearly stepped in front of an oncoming train to end his life in 2004. He’s now a prominent member of Eagle Christian Church and shares his story as a motivational speaker. He owns Tadman Financial and is married with four kids.
Idaho Press: What’s life like for Marty Tadman these days?
Marty Tadman: I’m living in Meridian and my wife and I have four kids — three girls, 11, 10 and 4, and our 3-year-old is the only boy. I won my own financial planning firm, Tadman Financial, and that’s what I do for a living. I have an office in Boise and also one down in Southern California. My wife and I are still involved pretty heavily in our church, Eagle Christian Church. We coach our older kids, I coach club basketball and softball and my wife coaches the club soccer team. That’s pretty much our life.
IP: How did you get involved in the financial planning business?
MT: Initially when I got out of football I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I went and met with a number of boosters and people around the community that I was connected with because of football and tried to figure out what I wanted to do. (Former Boise State coach)Skip Hall works for a financial group and actually got me interested in that career path. I didn’t have any background in it, it just seemed like it was interesting both for the job description and what it could be time-wise and getting to set my own schedule and control my own success with how I did. That got me started on it. After five years in 2013 I started Tadman Financial and went on my own and it’s been growing ever since. I’ve got almost 12 years experience now, and it’s just continued to grow.
IP: How do you reflect back on your Boise State career?
MT: It still gets brought up in my life all the time. On almost a weekly basis someone will talk about it or mention it or something random will happen and I’ll get recognized and it blows my mind that still happens. The Fiesta Bowl is obviously the biggest one and gets brought up all the time and it’s a great memory. The two main things I remember and miss the most are the teammates and the memories we have.
The little things like traveling, practices, the camaraderie, I miss all that. The second thing is the pressure. You can’t duplicate what it’s like to be on a stage that big and have the pressure on you and be able to perform through that pressure. There’s really nothing like it. It’s been so long since I played, but because it gets brought up quite a bit it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long because I get to relive it on a daily basis.
IP: What’s it like to be part of the team that won the first Fiesta Bowl, and to have a pick-six in that game?
MT: Super blessed, and fortunate and humbling to even think about it. It was the right place, right time to be able to come here and have all that led up to that game in my life and our team, coaching changes, seasons before that and then we get to that game nobody would have known it was a game that would change our lives and our school and our community. It just worked out perfectly for me individually to be on that team and have an opportunity to not only win but win in dramatic fashion so everybody will remember it, and who knows how long it will last. But if it wasn’t for that game, I’m sure things would be a lot different in some capacity in my life and our community’s life. It was a game that truly changed things. We knew it was a big game but definitely didn’t realize how big. Just blessed to be part of it and fortunate and very thankful.
IP: Any individual memories or moments stand out to you from your career?
MT: Tons of memories. One that stands out is my sophomore year, I think, we all had a bet in the defensive back room that whoever scored the first touchdown was going to go sit, one of the home building companies had a little lounge set up in the corner of the end zone where fans would win those seats, and Austin Smith scored a touchdown, and after he scored he went and sat on the couch there and got in huge trouble afterwards, but I’ll never forget that.
I remember my senior year, playing Nevada at home and going to quadruple overtime and coming away with the win in dramatic (fashion), and for us defensive players, pretty depressing fashion at how that game went, but fortunate we won it. Our junior year against Nevada when we clinched our trip to the Fiesta Bowl and everyone grabbing Tostitos chips to celebrate on the field. I also remember my last game, the Hawaii Bowl, we played East Carolina and I scored a touchdown late in the game. I remember the last few minutes of the game vividly and walking into the locker room knowing it was the last time I’d take off those cleats and in the locker room with those guys and coaches. There were so many memories, but as a whole it was just such a fun time and seems like a foreign world and such a long time ago with where I’m at now with life and family and work, but it was such a joy to be part of during those four years of my life.
IP: What’s it like to live in town and continue to see the growth of the program over the years?
MT: Very proud to be part of the program and part of the building process. I was kind of in the middle of it. Decades before us the program was being built and it’s still being built. It’s been neat to see the continual rise and growth with facilities and TV and the national recognition. To be part of it is a blessing and I’m thankful. I’m looking forward to the day they can reach the next step, whatever that is. They’ve come close a few times, other Fiesta Bowls, but when they get in the national championship conversation, that’s when I’ll be watching pretty closely. Half of me will be rooting for it to go well and half of me hoping it never tops the first Fiesta Bowl because I like to hang my hat on that one.
IP: Considering everything you’ve overcome in life, what’s it like to see how far you’ve come with a family and successful business? You must feel pretty blessed.
MT: That’s the word I’d use, blessed. My wife and I think pretty regularly how it’s unimaginable where we’re at with our life and where we’ve come. No matter when we would have thought it, 20 years ago when I was going through tough times in high school and college, even after college, to think about what our life is like on a daily basis, it’s unimaginable but just so good and so fortunate. I wouldn’t change anything. Football was a huge part of that launching point and prepared me for life. I never would have imagined any part of my story and it’s still being written every day having kids and being part of that. It’s been a wild ride that’s been awesome to be part of and Boise State football was a huge part of it, and the community continues to be part of our life. I feel very lucky and very blessed to end up where I’m at and wouldn’t change anything for the world.