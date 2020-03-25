With spring sports canceled and no current Boise State athletes to write about, the Idaho Press is checking in with former Boise State athletes. This is another entry in our new series called ‘Where are they now’.
Beau Martin transferred to Boise State as a walk-on from Colorado State University-Pueblo in 2011 and redshirted that year before playing in 39 games over three seasons for the Broncos from 2012-14.
The defensive lineman earned a scholarship prior to making his first career start in 2012 at Michigan State.
For his career Martin had 72 tackles, including 23 tackles-for-loss and 11.5 sacks. As a senior in 2014 Martin had 12 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks while helping the Broncos to wins in both the Mountain West Championship and the Fiesta Bowl.
Idaho Press: It’s been five years since your career at Boise State ended. What have you done in the time since, and what are you doing now?
Beau Martin: Once I got done playing, I coached on the strength staff at Auburn for a year in 2015. I came back to Boise State and coached with the strength staff under coach Pittman in 2016, but then I got out of it. I grew up in Denver and grew up in a floor covering store, carpet, tile, wood. My dad has run the same business there pretty much my whole life, so I grew up around it. I was at a crossroads in 2016 in terms of sticking with coaching or trying to find something more stable, so long story short I am now a territory manager, pretty much a sales rep, for a manufacturer called Shaw. I work in a division called Anderson Tuftex. If you went to a store like Nampa Floors, there would be all kinds of brands there and I represent one of those brands. It’s just carpet and wood. I’m pretty much the middle man.
IP: So where are you living?
BM: I live in east Boise, and I have the Boise territory, and also Twin Falls and Sun Valley.
IP: That worked out cool, that you get to live in Boise and get into a business field you are familiar with.
BM: Yeah it did, and it’s a lot of fun. I have some freedom in terms of my schedule and it’s a booming economy in terms of all that stuff. People are remodeling and buying so it’s been good. I also am coaching high school football at Timberline. I’m an assistant coach, working with the defensive line and strength and conditioning. A few former Broncos, Chuck Hayes and Dustin Kamper, are also coaches. And the head coach is Ian Smart, who also played at Boise State. It’s been a ton of fun. With my job and the flexibility I have to work, this will be my third year coming up, and I’ll tell you what, that is what keeps me balanced because football is hands down my passion.
IP: How do you look back at your time playing at Boise State?
BM: It was hands down the best time of my life. It molded who I am, it molded the decisions I make now, and it kind of developed that grit and that underdog mentality that I carry with me. My story coming to Boise State, it was different than most. I had to earn it that first year, coming from a (Division II) school. I definitely wore my personality on my sleeve, and coach Pete and coach Harsin let me do that. They let me have the mentality of ‘I can be the hardest working guy in this entire program and run with that and see where it takes me.’ They gave me a fair opportunity, and I take that mentality with me wherever I go now.
IP: Any individual moments or games that stand out to you from your career?
BM: One was the game we beat BYU 7-6. That was the loudest that I ever heard Bronco Stadium. Another big memory is when we went down 19-0 to San Diego State at home my senior year and came back and beat them. It was the coldest game ever. It was crazy.
IP: You won the Fiesta Bowl in your last game. What’s that mean to you?
BM: It’s a huge reason why I have such a fond outlook on my time at Boise State. It was the perfect storybook ending. Not many guys get that. Coming from where I came from and then walking off as a Fiesta Bowl champion? That was the last game I ever played, so for me, the story could not have been better.
IP: Anything you’d say to the fans about what it was like playing for Boise State?
BM: I would say thank you for making a boyhood dream come true. It was a thrill. And it wouldn’t be anything without the fans we have and the energy they brought. It’s going to fuel me the rest of my life.