BOISE — With it becoming increasingly likely that college football games will not be played in front of capacity crowds this fall, it appears there may only be one way to guarantee a seat inside Albertsons Stadium to see Boise State play: Buy season tickets.
With social distancing guidelines expected to limit crowds to 50 percent capacity or fewer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for tickets figures to be at an all-time high. And Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey confirmed recently on KTIK radio that season ticket holders will get first dibs at the available seats.
“If there is some type of change in the stadium, whatever that may look like, we’re going to have to find ways to prioritize who gets in and who doesn’t,” Apsey told KTIK. “The best way we know how to do that obviously is to say you definitely are going to have to be a season ticket holder to come into the stadium if our seating is limited.
“We think that’s the best way to start because those are the people over the years that have supported our program and that’s important to us and they deserve priority for all their generosity over the years.”
Apsey recently sent an email to past season ticket holders and Bronco Athletic Association members, reminding them about the importance of renewing those tickets again for 2020. He also cautioned them that many seat locations may have to change to allow for open space, and said it may take longer to get into the stadium before games.
“We just wanted to make sure people knew that if there’s going to be an adjustment in our stadium that it is wise to at least try and do your best to purchase season tickets,” Apsey said. “And then once we get a little bit closer and we know what the place is going to look like, we’ll be able to make the adjustments.
“We’re telling our season ticket holders as much as we can, but at the same time I think there’s still this question mark of what this is going to look like.”
Apsey said he is unsure how many people Boise State will ultimately be able to put inside Albertsons Stadium this fall because the social distancing guidelines could change. One benefit could be those that live in the same household may not have to sit six feet from each other at the game — which would help get more people into the seats.
“We’re still going to have to get the definition of social distancing or limited distancing, whatever you want to call it,” Apsey said. “Once we know what that is going to be, that will determine how many people we can get in there which will determine what percentage of seats in the stadium we’re going to be able to put people in. How are we going to find that and what’s that look like? If that’s ‘six feet around you has to be open space’ then you can imagine that will be difficult (to fill many seats).
“Until we get a real good definition of what the social distancing needs to look like, we’re not going to be able to give an exact answer about how many seats we’re going to have.”
Boise State is exploring ways to get additional fans into the stadium in areas previously not used for ticketed patrons such as a roped off area on the field or on the porch of the Bleymaier Football Complex in the north end of the stadium.
“I can assure you that regardless of whatever plan we come up with, we’re going to put somebody in every place we can in that stadium as long as we’re following protocal,” Apsey said.
Social distancing guidelines will also impact the media in the press box and the suites in the Stuekle Sky Center, which also are forcing the Broncos to search for solutions.
“We’re still trying to figure out what to do with you guys, where we’re going to put the media. You may be on the roof for all I know,” Apsey joked. “It effects the press box, it effects the Stueckle, our suites, people in the end zone. It doesn’t matter where you are, it matters how far apart you have to be.
“We’ll find every single way we can to get as many people in there that provide that safe environment we’re all looking for. Hopefully the more the merrier at the end of the day.”
Apsey said season ticket sales have been “surprisingly really positive” given the unknowns about the fall. One big plus is Boise State’s home schedule, which features maybe the most anticipated home matchup in the history of the stadium on Sept. 19 when Florida State comes to town. The Broncos also host BYU, Utah State, Colorado State, UNLV, San Jose State and Georgia Southern.
Season ticket sales have been on a steady decline for the Broncos in recent years, but nobody will fault them for the drop this year. Last year’s total of 16,580 was the lowest since 2003. It appears very unlikely the Broncos will get close to that number in 2020 given the circumstances, but they appear at this point to be better than internal projections.
“Our season tickets are behind but they are a lot better than we thought they’d be,” Apsey said. “It would be great if we could be in that 15,000 range. I don’t know if we’re going to make it there, but we’re certainly going better right now than I thought we would based on what we’re all going through. … We’re very happy with where we are.”
A lot can happen — both good and bad — in the 90-plus days ahead of Boise State’s home opener against Georgia Southern on Sept. 5. Apsey is choosing to take the positive angle.
“Hopefully something changes dramatically over these next 70, 80, 90 days and we can get a lot more people in there,” Apsey said. “We’re still three months away. I think as we get closer to it we’re going to have a much better idea about what we can and can’t do inside Albertsons Stadium and we’ll make the best adjustments we can.”