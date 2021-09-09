BOISE - Alcohol will be available for purchase inside the general seating areas at Albertsons Stadium for the first time starting with Friday's home opener against UTEP.
A variety of beers and seltzer will be available for $8 at locations throughout the stadium. The list includes Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light Seltzer, Miller Lite, Coors Light and 10 Barrel Pub Beer.
Alcohol will also be sold outside before the game as part of an "enhanced pregame tailgating experience on DeChevrieux Field," according to Boise State. That opens for fans three hours prior to kickoff.
Boise State has also extended the security fence on the East side of the stadium into the parking lot to create additional space for food trucks and alcoholic drinks to be purchased and for fans to mingle.
Other changes include 'early-bird pricing' on food and drinks for the first 2,000 fans into the stadium for the first hour after the gates open.
Boise State also plans to start new traditions on kickoffs and during the time between the third and fourth quarters.
The Bronco Walk will start 2 hours and 30 minutes prior to kick off and take the same path as previous years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it will be a "socially-distanced" version, according to Boise State
Here's additional information from Boise State, which includes confirmation that masks will be required for all fans...
FACIAL COVERINGS
As a reminder, per campus policy, facial coverings must be worn in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This includes in the line to enter the stadium, the stadium concourse and in the stands. Facial coverings are required at all times indoors. Facial coverings must cover your nose and mouth.
As indicated in the university’s policy on communicable diseases, compliant facial coverings must be clean, reusable or single-use disposable coverings that cover the nose and mouth, are closed at the bottom and do not allow respiratory droplets to escape through vents or other means. Please follow CDC guidance for care and use of facial coverings.
Visitors to any Boise State location are expected to adhere to established, posted, guidelines.
CONCESSIONS
Concessions offerings for the season can be found below, and a complete concessions map for all stadium locations can be found HERE.
Adult beverage options will be available at Albertsons Stadium for the first time, both in-stadium and at an enhanced pregame tailgating experience on DeChevrieux Field. Beginning 90 minutes prior to kickoff, the product line-up will include Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light Seltzer, Miller Lite, Coors Light and 10 Barrel Pub Beer, and all adult beverages will be sold for $8. With the exception of Kiosk 2 in the upper west and Kiosk 4 in the upper east locations of Albertsons Stadium, beers and seltzers will be available throughout the venue, including the east stadium expansion, where a 10 Barrel mini-pub will be located
Fans can also purchase concessions via Paranoid Fan through the Bronco Sports App, and orders can be picked up at Kiosks 3 and 7 in the upper west and Kiosk 2 in the upper east locations of Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State is introducing early-entry pricing options for concessions from 90 minutes prior to kickoff until 30 minutes prior to kickoff for the first 2,000 fans in the stadium, including food, sodas and beer. Early-entry pricing options include:
Hot dog, soda and chips ($5); Hot dog ($3); Popcorn ($1); Soda ($2); 10 Barrel Pub Beer or Lonesome Larry Lager ($5).
Early-entry pricing options will be available at kiosks 3-5 on the west side of the stadium, or 1-3 on the east side.
In order to purchase alcoholic beverages, fans must show proof of identification in order to secure a wristband. Four wristband check points will be set up throughout the stadium concourse, and one will be located in the east stadium expansion. All fans should drink responsibly.
NO RE-ENTRY
Re-entry is not permitted to fans who have entered and exited Albertsons Stadium.
CLEAR BAG
Fans are permitted to bring one clear plastic or vinyl bag, package or container that does not exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches; a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag; or a purse, bag or clutch no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches. Prohibited bags include but are not limited to large purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, luggage of any kind, computer bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.
FAN CONCERNS
For the health and safety of our community, Boise State expects fans to wear masks in the stadium and when entering and exiting. If you have concerns while in your seat, text your location and concern to (208) 427-3227, or contact the nearest stadium staff for assistance.
As always, we encourage you to make the best decision for yourselves and your families. Should ticket holders determine that they are uncomfortable attending the game, either due to COVID-19 or the public health protocols for the 2021 season, multiple options are available, including moving your purchase from the 2021 season to 2022, or a full refund. For more information, please contact the Athletic Ticket Office at (208) 426-4737.