BOISE — The Boise State football team found out very quickly in last year’s matchup just how fast Utah State’s offense likes to push the tempo.
The Aggies took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in nine plays and took just 3:46 off the clock. They hurried to the line of scrimmage to run the next play, and often snapped the ball before Boise State’s defense was set.
In the second quarter, Utah State had another nine-play, 75-yard drive that lasted just 2:35. In the fourth quarter, it was six plays for 85 yards in only 1:25.
On Utah State’s three touchdown drives against the Broncos, they averaged a play less than every 20 seconds.
The Broncos eventually adjusted and rallied for a 33-24 win that propelled them into the Mountain West Championship the following week.
Utah State’s offense is moving at arguably an even faster pace this year under new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, and will again provide a challenge when the Broncos travel to Logan for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
“We have to be ready for that tempo or things aren’t going to go our way,” defensive end Chase Hatada said.
Boise State has some experience this season against an offense that moves fast. Florida State hurried to the line and tried to run plays as fast as possible to confuse the Broncos. It worked in the first half, but the Broncos overcame a 31-13 deficit to win 36-31.
They prepared for that game by having two different offensive huddles hurry to the line of scrimmage as soon as the other play was done to simulate the tempo. The defense would finish one play, and the next offensive group would hurry right to the line and try and hike the ball before they were ready.
Boise State is again using similar drills this week to try and get the defense ready for Utah State’s speed.
“Just making sure that we’re aligned and ready to go when the ball is snapped,” safety Kekoa Nawahine said. “We’re talking about ‘when the ball is ready, we’re ready.’ I think that’s key in their scheme. They want to create confusion and chaos among the defense, so as long as our operation is good and we’re communicating with each other and lined up and ready to go when the ball is set, we can execute our assignments.”
Utah State’s offense hasn’t been quite as successful this season despite the continued fast tempo. A year ago the Aggies ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring at 47.5 points per game. They are 71st this season at 28.0 points per game.
The Aggies ranked No. 11 in total offense a year ago at 497.4 yards per game, but rank 45th this season at 430.5 yards per game. Part of the decline comes due to the 14 interceptions from quarterback Jordan Love, who had just 12 in the previous two seasons combined.
Love is a potential first round NFL Draft pick, but his status is uncertain for Saturday’s game after he left last week’s game against Wyoming due to an undisclosed injury.
He passed for 363 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s game in Boise, and is averaging more than 350 yards passing in each of the past three games.
Love has a number of weapons at wide receiver and running back, and they’ve all got one thing in common — speed. Even the offensive linemen run to the line of scrimmage after each play, almost as if they are trying to hurry and score before time runs out at the end of the game.
Need proof Utah State doesn’t enjoy long, drawn-out drives? The Aggies rank dead last in the country (130th out of 130 teams) in time of possession at 24:32.
“They go so fast the camera is not even set up most of the time,” Boise State linebacker Benton Wickersham said. “That’s obviously something that we’re preparing for this week.”
RUNNING BACK MAHONE ARRESTED
Boise State running back Robert Mahone was arrested Wednesday afternoon for failing to appear in court for a misdemeanor traffic citation.
According to a source, Mahone had a miscommunication with his mom over who would pay a previous speeding ticket and it went unpaid. The situation has been resolved, and a team spokesman said Mahone was expected to travel with the team for Saturday’s game at Utah State.
Mahone is second on the team with 82 rushes for 411 yards and five touchdowns.