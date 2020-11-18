BOISE — Larry Darling has been right in the middle of some of the biggest moments in Boise State football history.
He was on the stage when Chris Petersen received the first Fiesta Bowl trophy after the famous win against Oklahoma.
He was near Byron Hout after the Oregon game when the linebacker got punched in the face by LeGarrette Blount.
He was there in the pouring down rain when Boise State’s bowl game in Dallas was the first in history to be canceled due to weather.
In 25 seasons as Boise State’s head of security, Darling saw more than 200 wins, 20 bowl games and was part of 14 conference championships.
That run ended quietly and without the deserved fanfare after the 2019 season when he decided it would be his last. After 25 years volunteering his time to work every practice and game — including road games for the past 16 years — Darling now has a different vantage point for games.
His couch.
“It’s extremely difficult for me to watch the games on TV,” Darling told the Idaho Press. “I’ve never done it before. I’ve never sat through a game. I’ve always been on the sidelines.”
Darling, 75, made the decision to retire prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He thought 25 years was a nice round number, and he was ready to spend more time with his wife, Brenda.
“I loved doing what I did and I didn’t want to stop,” Darling said. “But I was talking to my wife after the season and I came to the reality that I’m not really being fair to her. I wanted spend more time with my family.”
Darling started volunteering at home games in 1995 under coach Dirk Koetter. He was in charge of safety and security at Idaho Power at the time, and was asked by a friend if he could assist them at Boise State home games.
“They couldn’t pay us but they wanted us to show up for games and help out a little bit,” said Darling, who initially was part of a two-man team with friend Kurt Williams for years before eventually working by himself.
It started as just going to home games and standing near the bench to make sure nobody was around that shouldn’t be. But as the Broncos started winning and became more popular during the Dan Hawkins era, there was an increased need to help shoo away people at practice.
“They decided they needed somebody to keep an eye on things because everybody knew who we were and they were having a lot of trouble with people sneaking onto the field, especially when we were out on the grass, and they wanted to get it slowed down a little bit,” Darling said.
In 2003, it was also decided that Darling and Williams would be helpful on the road, both at the team hotel and on the sidelines. They agreed to do it for no pay, but the program agreed to pick up all travel and expenses.
Darling flew on the team charter and stayed in the hotel with the team every game from 2003-2019, a span of 225 consecutive games. On the road he’d keep watch in the hotel so autograph seekers and others wouldn’t bother the players. He’d also stand on guard on the sidelines to make sure there were no issues with players or coaches and fans.
“Always had a lot of trouble in Fresno,” Darling said. “I had to stay close to the coaches there because they had that gauntlet the visiting team has to go down and when we first started going there they’d throw beer on us and stuff like that.”
After 9/11 it was decided that an off-duty police officer would travel with the team on the road to assist Darling.
At home he’d make sure nobody was at practice that shouldn’t be, and he’d help patrol the team area on the sidelines to keep intruders away.
“There would be times at practice where I’d walk over and go, ‘Hey Larry, who is that guy over there?’ And he’d go over there and the guy would take off running,” Hawkins said. “He was just a really good guy and always had a great presence, a great vibe and did a lot of really good things. He looked at things differently than we did as coaches, which was good.
“Stuff can happen sometimes and it was good to have a guy like him around.”
Maybe his most thankless job? Helping players or coaches that needed a bathroom break get to the front of the line at the portable potty behind the stands in the north end zone.
Darling said he never had to tackle anybody or deal with any potentially dangerous situations. Maybe one of his scariest moments was when former coach Chris Petersen found out he had been sneaking small pieces of candy to some of the players at practice and games.
“I didn’t tell anybody because I didn’t think it was that big of a deal,” Darling said.
Petersen eventually found out and didn’t have a problem with it. But the NCAA did.
“Believe it or not we had to get permission to do that,” Darling said. “The NCAA came back with a letter saying it was a nutritional supplement and let us do it. The last I heard Pete still had the letter.”
It eventually transitioned to gum, and both players and coaches would look forward to greeting Darling at the entrance to the practice field each day to grab a piece.
While his retirement may have gone largely unnoticed to those outside the program, it was a big deal to those close to it.
“Larry has been a great ambassador of Boise State football,” Petersen said. “He is an unsung hero that has always done his job at a high level. He is the type of person that makes your day better just by being around him. He will be missed on the sidelines.”
One of Darling’s most memorable moments during his 25-year run came thanks to Petersen, who tasked him with going to find his wife Barbara and two young boys near the end of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.
Darling brought them near the stage for the trophy presentation as instructed and helped Petersen’s youngest son Sam get up near his dad.
“I started helping him up the steps and Pete looked at me and said I want you up here too,” Darling said. “That was a big deal for me. I’ll remember that and that game forever.”
There was Petersen and Jared Zabransky and Ian Johnson and the Broncos celebrating the biggest win in school history, and on the stage with them is Darling.
“A lot of people didn’t know I was up there but I was,” Darling said. “It was extremely special. It was about coach, and yet he wanted me up there.”
Darling’s relationship with the players is what he’ll miss most. He became close with all the players and many of their families throughout the years, and said no longer having those interactions has been tough.
He pointed to a moment after the First Responder Bowl in Dallas was canceled in 2018 due to severe thunderstorms as an example, and a moment he’ll cherish forever. While guarding the players’ food outside the locker room after the game was called off, quarterback Jaylon Henderson approached him.
“He says ‘Larry, my family is standing over there in the parking lot and they all came to meet you,’” Darling said. “So I went over there and met his entire family in the rain, and they wanted pictures and stuff. That was personal to me.
“That was my problem with retiring because I loved the boys so much.”
The last several years those at practice would see Darling continuously walking laps around the field. While the exercise certainly was a plus, the main reason he kept moving was strategic.
“People would try to sneak in down by the trophy room or up where the gates were so I’d be at one end or the other and I decided to just keep walking around the field,” Darling said. “People always wondered why I was walking, and that was so I could keep my eye on the entire field.”
Six days a week for five months a year Darling would dedicate good chunks of his day to the football program. During the season Monday would typically be his only day off. And he didn't earn a penny.
“It was a huge sacrifice for him,” Hawkins said. “We always talk about success having 1,000 invisible moments and you have to have people like that. Sometimes people look at the head coach, but there’s a lot of people behind the scenes that make the thing go and if they don’t do their job nobody else can do theirs.
"It’s really what makes Bronco sports so special. You have a lot of people like Larry that have given their heart and soul for the program, from junior college football all the way to FBS.”
Getting attention or recognition was not anything Darling ever wanted. His goal was to do his job quietly, and out of the spotlight.
That was no different when he made the decision to retire. Darling declined multiple attempts from an Idaho Press reporter to do a story on him during the spring and summer. That finally changed recently due to the barrage of phone calls and messages from friends that had heard he was no longer working with the football team.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls from a lot of people and the first thing they wanted to know is what was going on with our quarterbacks,” Darling said with a laugh. “Everybody thinks I’m still there but I’m not. It was a tough decision, but 25 years was long enough.”
While not being around the team has been tough for him this season, those used to seeing him every day feel the same way.
Current coach Bryan Harsin has already felt a void.
"He gave everything he had to this team for a lot of years, both at home and on the road," Harsin said. "He wasn't just security for the team, he cared about everyone within the program. Win or lose, he found a way to make a difference."
"That could be as simple as making sure the food showed up and that everyone got a post-game meal. He was always the first guy downstairs at the hotel, just to make sure the coffee was ready to go. He always had a piece of gum for you. None of that was his job, he just cared. We certainly miss having him around."