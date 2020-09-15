BOISE - Voting has shifted this week to the kicker position in Boise State's quest to select an All-Decade Team from 2010-2019.
The three candidates are Haden Hoggarth, Tyler Rausa and Dan Goodale.
Rausa set Boise State's single-season record with 25 made field goals in 2015. He made 34 of 43 field goals during the 2015 and 2016 seasons while making 118 of 120 extra point attempts during his career.
Hoggarth made 18 of 23 field goals in 2017 and 30 of 43 during his two year career with the Broncos from 2017-2018. He also made 114 of 115 extra point attempts.
Goodale ranks No. 8 all-time in program history for total points with 282. He made 36 of 45 field goal attempts and 174 of 186 extra point attempts from 2011-2014.
The trio were the only three on the ballot because they were the only kickers from the decade to earn all-conference recognition.
Voting is open at BroncoSports.com until Noon on Thursday.
RAINS' VOTE: Tyler Rausa
LAST WEEK: The three wide receivers voted to the All-Decade Team during last week's vote were Thomas Sperbeck, Austin Pettis and Matt Miller.