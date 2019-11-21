BOISE — It’s hard to accurately describe how crazy it’s been at quarterback these days for Boise State.
The Broncos have not only started three different quarterbacks in each of the past three games, but they’ve won all three as they continue their push towards a spot in the Mountain West title game.
It’s not some 5-5 team dealing with poor play and searching for a spark. Boise State is ranked No. 20 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and has a realistic chance of finishing its season in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28.
And last week the Broncos won with a third-string quarterback.
“I’ve had two multiple times that are in and out … but never three,” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “It’s definitely unique. You look all the way back even before the first game and you’re like ‘well the quarterback situation is a big question mark’ but they progressed through the offseason to the point where we felt like all three could be starters for us.
“They all have their own skill-set and have studied and prepared for these opportunities, but to actually see it happen in games and where we are at this point is pretty amazing.”
A quick recap of how we got to this point:
- True freshman Hank Bachmeier won the starting job during fall camp and started each of the first six games of the season. The Broncos won all six, including on the road against Florida State in the opener and against an Air Force team that is currently 8-2.
- Bachmeier was injured in the sixth game against Hawaii and left in the second quarter. Chase Cord entered in relief and threw three touchdown passes, and Jaylon Henderson took over late in the game and even through a touchdown pass of his own.
- Cord started the next week at BYU, and the Broncos suffered their first loss of the season, 28-25, to the Cougars.
- Bachmeier returned after a bye week and started against San Jose State, but appeared to injure himself late in the third quarter. He went to the medical tent and then the locker room and Cord briefly took over in his place, but the freshman returned in the fourth quarter and finished out the game.
- Cord then started the next game at home against Wyoming, and the Broncos hung on for a 20-17 overtime win. He briefly went to the medical tent during the game, but never missed any time.
- With Bachmeier still unavailable and Cord apparently dealing with an unknown injury, Henderson made the surprise start against New Mexico last week. In his first career start, the senior Henderson passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns to help the Broncos improve to 9-1.
“It’s unique we’ve had three quarterbacks play,” head coach Bryan Harsin said. “Those guys have all done well. If you don’t prepare properly you’re not going to play well and won’t have a chance to win, so those guys have prepared well that way.
“I think it says a lot about that room and it says a lot about the development of that position. I do feel confident we can develop players at the quarterback position as long as they have the mentality to along with it. The guys that have played for us, they do. And Jaylon showed that.”
It’s the first time since 1993 that Boise State has started three different quarterbacks. It’s unclear when the last time was that the Broncos had three quarterbacks all start and win games like this year, but it goes back even further than that — if it’s ever even happened.
BYU has also had three different quarterbacks start and win games this season, but there aren’t many others — and probably none — that have done what the Broncos and Cougars have had to do this season.
And the way it’s played out for Boise State makes it even more remarkable given the high stakes the Broncos are still playing for.
“You go into a season and you don’t expect three different guys to start in games for you and win games for you and we’ve had all three come in and play well and do some good things,” Hill said.
How bonkers has this whole thing been? Henderson was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the New Mexico game. He’s the first quarterback and just the second Boise State offensive player to win the weekly award this season.
“Our third-stringer did a pretty good job, right?” Harsin said. “You have to put them in that pecking order, but all those guys are ready to play and he showed that. I don’t know the comparisons to everybody else … but as far as our room goes, those guys have all played and we feel good about them.”
Harsin and the Broncos have kept quiet this week about who will start at quarterback in Saturday’s showdown at Utah State. Will one of the two injured quarterbacks return, or will Henderson make his second straight start?
Heck, at this point they might as well think about giving a shot to walk-on Zach Matlock and make it four different QBs in four games.
Crazier things could happen. They already have.