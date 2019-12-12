BOISE — David Moa needed just one phone conversation with Chris Petersen to know he wanted to play for him at Boise State.
Moa, a senior in high school at the time, committed to Petersen and the Broncos on Nov. 21, 2013, despite never actually meeting the coach in person.
“That one opportunity I got to talk to him on the phone you could just see how special of a person he was with the things he was saying,” Moa said. “I honestly committed right there on the spot. I bought into it. I put my dad on the phone, too, and we both committed to him.”
Petersen left to be the head coach at Washington barely a month after, but Moa kept his commitment to Boise State and signed with coach Bryan Harsin in February 2014.
Six years later Petersen will coach his final game at Washington against the Broncos in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21. Moa, thanks to a pair of redshirt seasons, will play the final game of his six-year Boise State career against the coach he originally had hoped to play for.
“I got to meet him when they played on The Blue in 2015 and everything I knew about the guy came true,” Moa said. “It’s going to be a special moment to play him one more time.”
Petersen announced recently that he will step down as head coach of the Huskies after the bowl game. He went 92-12 in eight seasons at Boise State (2006-2013) and won both the 2007 and 2010 Fiesta Bowls. He is finishing his sixth season at Washington.
Moa is one of just two Boise State players to have ties to Petersen. The other is senior safety Kekoa Nawahine, who committed to Boise State in 2013 while Petersen was still in Boise. When Nawahine returned from a two-year LDS mission in 2016, Harsin and the new staff honored his previous commitment.
Nawahine, a Rocky Mountain High graduate, received his initial offer from Petersen in person and committed nine days prior to Moa.
“It’s really kind of a poetic ending to my career here at Boise State,” Nawahine said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity that I was given by him and also the coaching staff after him to keep me on. I think it will be a fun ending to the way my career played out here.”
But Moa and Nawahine, who were voted by their teammates as team captains for 2019, aren’t the only connections between Washington and Boise State. In addition to the obvious storyline involving Petersen, eight members of Washington’s coaching staff either played or coached at Boise State.
The most recent departures are wide receivers coach Junior Adams and offensive line coach Scott Huff. Adams coached the Broncos from 2014-2016, while Huff left Boise State for Washington prior to the 2017 season.
Huff played at Boise State from 1999-2002 and was an assistant coach with the Broncos from 2006-2016. He recruited and signed four of Boise State’s current starting offensive linemen including Ezra Cleveland, John Molchon, Garrett Larson and Eric Quevedo, and coached the latter three for two years before departing.
“That was certainly one of the hardest things about leaving Boise State was leaving the kids you recruited and were close to and those guys were that,” Huff told the Idaho Press in August for a story on the offensive line. “All those kids and their families, I still stay in contact with them and I tell them good luck and they do the same for me on game day.
“We knew we had to knock it out of the park in recruiting those years and we did with those guys. I love those guys. They are all good dudes and good linemen and guys you want to go to war with on Saturdays.”
Adams coached current Boise State receiver Akilian Butler in 2015.
Other connections include:
• Washington offensive coordinator Bush Hamden played quarterback at Boise State from 2005-2008.
• Huskies’ co-defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is a member of the Boise State Hall of Fame after a standout career for the Broncos from 1984-87. He also was an assistant coach for the Broncos from 2006-2013.
• Bob Gregory, Washington’s inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, coached for the Broncos in 2001 and again from 2010-2013.
• Washington running backs coach Keith Bhonapha was Boise State’s director of operations from 2006 to 2008 and then an assistant coach with the Broncos from 2009-2013.
• Jimmy Lake, who will take over as head coach for Petersen after the bowl game, was Boise State’s defensive backs coach in 2012 and 2013.
• Washington strength and conditioning coach Tim Socha held the same role at Boise State from 2006-2013.
• Boise State has two players on the roster from the state of Washington, including Cleveland. The starting left tackle hails from Spanaway, Washington, which is an hour south of the Huskies’ campus in Seattle.
Harsin and Petersen worked together at Boise State from 2001-2010 and have remained close. The two have matched up once before, when Boise State topped Washington 16-13 on The Blue in 2015.
There will be plenty of familiarity when the two teams meet a week from Saturday in Las Vegas. The Huskies want to win Petersen’s final game and send him off right, while Boise State is looking for a 13th win for the first time since 2009.
It all figures to make the anticipation and intrigue even higher when the two teams match up at Sam Boyd Stadium.
“It’s going to be a fun, exciting game,” Nawahine said.