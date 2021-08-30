BOISE — Weeks of preparation and hours of film study and game planning for Boise State’s defense heading into Thursday’s opener against UCF can be simplified into one main point: stop the run.
Sure there’s a lot more to it, but the Broncos know they’ll have a strong shot of leaving Orlando with a win if they are successful in stopping the run.
“It’s super important,” nickel Kekaula Kaniho said. “This offense, they want to be on script and ahead of the chains to do some of the things they want to do. We understand winning first and second down and putting them behind those sticks is going to be huge to our success.
“They do a lot of different formations and things to kind of get your eyes moving all over the place to run the ball downhill at you, so if we can settle down and focus on those things and stop the run I think we’ll be in great shape.”
UCF lost its three leading rushers from last season and brings back a Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Dillon Gabriel, so it almost sounds odd to be focused on stopping the run.
But the Knights have brought in transfers from Auburn and Northwestern at running back and first-year coach Gus Malzahn’s offense is built around running the football — especially on first and second down.
“It’s No. 1 without question,” Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “Stopping the run is No. 1 every week for us but it’s No. 1 for a reason this week against who we are playing.
“It starts with stopping the run and controlling the line of scrimmage. Coach Malzahn does a great job creating different looks from unbalanced, tackle-overs, fly sweeps and different ways to operate run game that is tough to prepare for.”
Auburn finished in the top 25 in rushing attempts five times in eight years under Malzahn from 2013-2020. He’s expected to bring a similar run-heavy approach with him to UCF.
Boise State finished No. 63 in rush defense a year ago at 163.7 yards allowed per game on the ground. But they ranked top-20 in both 2017 and 2018 with now head coach Andy Avalos as defensive coordinator.
“That’s a standard we have as a defense and we expect to come out and stop the run,” Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey said.
While UCF has plenty of unknowns in the backfield, they have a veteran and experienced offensive line. The Knights return all five starters along the offensive line from an offense that ranked No. 2 in the country in total offense last year.
Boise State, meanwhile, counters with a veteran defensive line of its own. And that battle, the UCF offensive line against the Boise State defensive line, potentially will determine the outcome of the game.
“It’s absolutely huge,” EDGE coach Stacy Collins said. “They have a core of very good offensive linemen coming back and they have an unbelievable offensive line coach in Herb Hand. They will be a very, very formidable challenge.
“At the end of the day, that’s where games are won or lost — up front. Our young men are excited for the challenge. It will definitely be a challenge but they are excited. That’s going to be a big matchup in this game.”
Danielson called it an “awesome task” for the defensive line to open the season.
“We put it on them and they understand that for us. Everything starts up front,” Danielson said. “It’s no different than the offense. If you can’t control the line of scrimmage, you’re not going to win. It starts up front. And they obviously understand the task of going against all returning starters on the offensive line and they obviously had a really good season last year at UCF offensively.”
Gabriel will be a huge challenge of his own. The quarterback is one of the best in the country and has a ton of talent and speed at wide receiver to work with.
But stopping the run and putting the Knights in long third down situations would give the Broncos a better chance of forcing punts and getting off the field.
It sounds simple — but it really is.
“Our coaches have put together a great plan and over the past couple days we’re feeling more and more confident,” Whimpey said. “Each and every day that goes by we’re more and more confident in the game plan and what we need to be able to do to stop their offense.”