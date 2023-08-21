BOISE — Tyler Crowe heard all the detractors during his recruitment process coming out of Skyview High.
“You’re too short to play linebacker.”
“You’re too slow to be a running back.”
Crowe was dominating opponents in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference on both sides of the ball during his senior year in 2018, running for 1,830 yards and recording 69 tackles. But colleges were overlooking him at both of his positions due to his measurables. He had a handful of offers from NAIA schools but decided to join Boise State as a walk-on.
He hasn’t let go of that feeling of being overlooked since.
“I feel like every day I go out to practice I have something to prove, not only to myself, but to my teammates and everyone who ultimately overlooked me,” Crowe said. “That really drives my 'why' and my purpose on why I still want to be here and why I care so much about this program and football.”
Entering his redshirt senior year with the Broncos, he’s still working every day to prove all those doubters from five years ago wrong. As a reserve running back, playing behind the Broncos’ dynamic duo of George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, he’s provided Boise State with critical yardage in key situations during his limited opportunities. Appearing in all 14 games last season, he averaged 7.8 yards per carry on 15 touches.
He’s also been a key special teams player for the Broncos, where he recorded eight tackles last year, recovered a fumble off a kickoff against UT Martin and served as a punt returner at times.
And while other teams might not have appreciated what he could have brought to the table while he was coming out of high school, the Broncos certainly appreciate what he brings today.
“Number one, he has unbelievable vision,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos, who took over after Crowe’s second season on the team. “The way he runs the ball and his functional movements, he’s got a low center of gravity. So, he runs with a great pad level and he’s extremely strong. Pound-for-pound in weight, he’s one of the strongest guys. When you combined that with his vision, it’s allowed him to be successful.”
He initially walked on to Boise State as a linebacker in 2019 after telling the Idaho Press in a 2018 interview that he felt he was more likely to play on the defensive side of the ball. But heading into the 2020 season, the Broncos found themselves short on running backs.
One night, former coach Bryan Harsin called Crowe with instructions to meet him and then-running backs coach Winston Venable at 6 a.m. the following morning for a workout.
The coaches wanted to see if Crowe still had the ability to run the ball that he showed throughout his high school career.
“I remember I was super nervous, because you don’t really get to spend a whole lot of time one-on-one working out with the head coach,” Crowe remembers. “I was a little nervous, but it was pretty natural for me because I’ve been doing it my whole life.”
During fall camp, he worked out as a two-way player. By the time the COVID-19-delayed season started, he was a running back. In the Broncos' second game of the season, at Air Force, he got his first three touches of the season with Holani out due to injury. He carried the ball twice for 14 yards and had a 15-yard reception.
Down on the depth chart, his touches have been few and far between since. In the last three seasons, he’s averaged just 1.2 rushes per game and has had just three receptions total.
But those numbers don’t bother Crowe. He knows he has a role on the team, and he just wants to do his part to make the team successful.
“I’m expecting to help this team win,” Crowe said about what he wants that role on the team to be. “If that means coming in on whatever down, doing whatever for the offense, helping out on special teams, I just want to fulfill the role however I can.”