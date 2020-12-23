Curtis Weaver

Boise State STUD Curtis Weaver (99) talks with STUDs coach Spencer Danielson during practice on August 3, 2018.

 Chris Bronson/Idaho Press

Boise State co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson was named interim head coach of the Broncos Wednesday, a day after Bryan Harsin left for Auburn. 

Danielson just finished his second season as a full-time assistant with the Broncos, serving as the defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator. He was the STUDs coach in 2019. 

“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity,” Danielson said in a release. “Boise State has been a great place for a long time, and I want to make sure our current student-athletes and the student-athletes that are committed to us know that it will continue to be great. The best is still to come!”

Danielson would seemingly be a candidate to go with Harsin to Auburn at some point. He also could stay as defensive coordinator with the Broncos should Andy Avalos, a close mentor of his, get he job to replace Harsin.

Boise State said a national search for a new coach is already underway.

“Coach Danielson is a strong leader on and off the field and is well-respected among our student-athletes, coaches, staff and administration,” interim athletic director Bob Carney said in a statement. “He is prepared to step in and lead this program as we search for a permanent head coach.”

It was nice few days for Danielson, who tweeted Tuesday prior to Harsin's departure about the birth of his first child, daughter Eleanor Rae Danielson.

B.J Rains has covered Boise State athletics for the Idaho Press since 2013. He is an Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll voter, and also contributes to KBOI-TV as a Boise State insider.

