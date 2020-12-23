Boise State co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson was named interim head coach of the Broncos Wednesday, a day after Bryan Harsin left for Auburn.
Danielson just finished his second season as a full-time assistant with the Broncos, serving as the defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator. He was the STUDs coach in 2019.
“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity,” Danielson said in a release. “Boise State has been a great place for a long time, and I want to make sure our current student-athletes and the student-athletes that are committed to us know that it will continue to be great. The best is still to come!”
Danielson would seemingly be a candidate to go with Harsin to Auburn at some point. He also could stay as defensive coordinator with the Broncos should Andy Avalos, a close mentor of his, get he job to replace Harsin.
Boise State said a national search for a new coach is already underway.
“Coach Danielson is a strong leader on and off the field and is well-respected among our student-athletes, coaches, staff and administration,” interim athletic director Bob Carney said in a statement. “He is prepared to step in and lead this program as we search for a permanent head coach.”
It was nice few days for Danielson, who tweeted Tuesday prior to Harsin's departure about the birth of his first child, daughter Eleanor Rae Danielson.