BOISE — Boise State’s offense benefited from the return of quarterback Hank Bachmeier on Thursday night.
As it turned out, they didn’t need him.
Boise State returned three blocked kicks for touchdowns in the first half and took out the frustration from an ugly loss to BYU last week with a 52-21 win over Colorado State at Albertsons Stadium.
A blowout win was almost predictable, wasn’t it? The Broncos, who admittedly were ‘embarrassed’ in the loss to the ninth-ranked Cougars six days earlier, sometimes have one bad game. But they rarely have two in a row.
“That was a lot more fun than the game before,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “I've done it both ways and I prefer what we did tonight.
"We started fast. We came out fast with the special teams play and those were big. We created momentum. I’m really proud of our guys and proud of the work they put in this week. Guys really stepped up tonight.”
While both the offense and defense were much improved from the 34-point loss, it was the special teams units that stole the show. Avery Williams had two blocked punts and Scott Matlock blocked a field goal attempt — all in the first half — and all three were returned for scores.
It’s the first time since Boise State moved to the FBS level in 1996 that it had multiple blocked kicks returned for touchdowns in the same game, and the three special teams touchdowns are believed to be a single-game program record.
“We wanted to go out there and have fun, and as you could see we had fun on all three sides of the ball,” Williams said. “It feels really good when you put in hard work and you get the result you want on game day.
"That shows our heart and our character as a whole team, the fact that we could come off a tough loss, three games in 13 days and to come out here...we showed a lot, and I’m really proud of my team and how we came out and played.”
Boise State was without 14 players due to COVID-19 protocols, nine for positive tests and five for contact tracing. Running back George Holani was also out due to a bum knee.
It didn’t matter.
The Broncos got contributions from several seldom-used players on both sides of the ball and even a ‘fat guy touchdown’ when right tackle Nick Crabtree recovered Khalil Shakir’s fumble in the end zone in a game that looked much more like a typical Boise State home game than the loss to BYU.
“I’ve never been part of a game like that,” Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey said. “You never would have expected that to happen.
“A lot of guys scored tonight that we would not expect to score. I think that’s awesome. I think it brings a ton of energy to the team. … We were able to carry that over on both sides of the ball. And you know, we saw that tonight.”
Boise State improved to 10-0 against Colorado State. The Broncos surpassed 50 points in three of the past four meetings, and have at least 40 points in seven of the 10.
The Broncos were actually outgained 315-291 and lost the turnover battle 2-1, but won thanks to the dominant special teams effort.
Williams got the party going less than a minute into the game with a blocked punt of All-Mountain West punter Ryan Stonehouse, and he scooped it up himself in the end zone to give the Broncos a quick 7-0 lead.
It was Boise State’s first blocked punt for a touchdown since Nov. 10, 2007, against Utah, when Ellis Powers blocked it and Ia Falo returned it 16 yards for the score.
“We knew with the scheme they had I could come off the edge and use my speed and go get one, and I ended up getting two,” Williams said. “It means a lot. Since my freshman year special teams has been my No. 1 thing so the fact that we could execute all that and play the way it did, it was really big our program.”
The Broncos nearly scored on the next Colorado State punt, when Williams caught the punt and threw it across the field to Kekaula Kaniho on a trick play. Kaniho had room to run, but he was hit and fumbled and the Rams recovered at the 15-yard line.
After Bachmeier found Riley Smith for a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0, it looked like the Rams were going to get on the board with a short field goal late in the first quarter. But the 28-yard attempt was blocked by Scott Matlock and Kaniho made up for the fumble by picking up the ball and returning it 88 yards for a touchdown.
It was Boise State’s first blocked field goal for a touchdown since Oct. 1, 2005, at Hawaii, when Daryan College blocked it and Orlando Scandrick returned it 69 yards.
Colorado State got on the board with a touchdown on a quarterback sneak, but Andrew Van Buren had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs to up Boise State’s lead to 35-7 with 3:48 to go in the half.
The Broncos were set to get the ball back when Williams came up with his second blocked punt of the half. The ball bounced right to D.J. Schramm, who went 20 yards untouched into the end one for the score to increase the lead to 42-7 with 1:23 left until the half.
It’s believed to be the first time in program history the Broncos had two blocked punts returned for touchdowns in the same game, and they achieved the feat before the game was even halfway done. Heck, the Broncos hadn’t even had more than three blocked kicks in a season since 2011.
According to StatsPerform.com, Boise State became the first FBS team in the last 25 years to have three touchdown returns on blocked kicks in the same game.
“We did a very, very poor job on special teams," Colorado State coach Steve Addazio said. "I’m in charge of that. Obviously, two punts blocked, both for touchdowns and then a field goal blocked for a touchdown. Twenty-one points on special teams, which is completely preposterous.”
Overall Boise State was without 13 players from the two-deep depth chart for various reasons. Depth was so bad along the defensive line that offensive lineman Ben Dooley was moved to the defensive line this week and had two tackles.
But those that did play Thursday helped the Broncos stay undefeated in Mountain West play at 3-0.
“It was a challenging week, but those guys really stepped up early in the game and played really well,” Harsin said. “I’m proud of our team. It’s good to be back in the win column on The Blue.”