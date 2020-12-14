San Jose State coach Brent Brennan didn’t mince words Monday when asked about the historical meaning of Saturday’s appearance in the Mountain West title game against Boise State.
The fourth-year coach called it, “the biggest game in the history of our school.”
The Spartans (6-0) had just three winning seasons in the previous 27 years coming in. Just two years ago they went 1-11. Yet here they are, one win away from their first outright conference title since winning the Big West back in 1990.
Adding to the significance is the opponent. The Broncos have had 23 consecutive winning seasons, won 14 straight games against Mountain West teams and are going for their fourth league title in the past seven years.
“We’re playing the best team in the Mountain West Conference and one that has been for a long time,” Brennan said during Monday's Mountain West Championship Game press conference. “It’s the first time we’ve ever been in the Mountain West Championship Game and we’ve been in the conference for eight years.”
Brennan said later he was “probably overstating” that it was the biggest game in program history, “but that’s my limited perspective on the importance of this game.”
“I do think it’s a really big game,” Brennan added. “I know our players have been working extremely hard. I don’t know if it’s the biggest game in the history of San Jose State football but for our team and our staff, we sure as heck feel like it is.”
San Jose State landed in the Associated Press rankings at No. 25 this week, marking just the third time in program history and the first time since 2012 that they were included in the Top 25.
The Spartans rank in the top 3 in the Mountain West in both scoring offense and scoring defense, and they join Alabama and Buffalo as the only undefeated teams in the country to win every game by at least 10 points.
Asked about how the Spartans are dealing with the new-found national recognition, Brennan said they’ve tried to ignore it.
“We’re climbing a mountain, that’s all we’re worried about right now,” Brennan said. “We haven’t talked about it one time. I haven’t had one player talk to me about it and I haven’t talked about it with anybody. I saw (the Top 25 ranking) on social media but really we’re focused on right now.
“We know we’re playing the team in our conference that’s been the best team for 20 years, so the incredible challenge in front of us is all that we’re looking forward to and focusing on.”
San Jose State has overcome plenty already this season. They had to relocate 300 miles north to Humboldt State for training camp due to restrictions in Santa Clara County. They had to play a ‘home game’ at Hawaii due to another set of restrictions later in the season and had to relocate to Las Vegas for the regular season finale against Nevada.
With the Spartans unable to practice or play in San Jose, they are ‘hosting’ the Mountain West title game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas — the previous home of UNLV. San Jose State was given the nod over the Broncos due to ranking higher in a composite computer ranking.
“This team loves each other,” Brennan said. “What they’ve had to go through — this is not the college football experience that any of us old people like me lived or experienced. These young men, classes are all virtual, there’s no social life, they can’t go grab a pizza on a Friday night, it’s just a totally different experience.
“I give the players all the credit. This team is amazing at focusing on what they can control, focusing on right now and I think that’s given us a chance to stay in the moment and play for each other.”
Offensively the Spartans are led by SEC-transfer Nick Starkel at quarterback. The former Texas A&M and Arkansas signal caller has passed for 1,453 yards and 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Both Bailey Gaither and Tre Walker have had big seasons at wide receiver and could land on the All-Mountain West team Tuesday, while running back Tyler Nevens has rushed for 454 yards and five scores.
Defensively linebacker Kyle Harmon leads the way with 67 tackles in six games, and the Spartans rank second in the league in scoring defense at just 17.5 points allowed per game.
“They’ve had a tremendous season,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “I don’t see a lot of flaws in their game. They’ve played well in all three phases. They are explosive on offense, physical on defense and special teams have been very solid. … This is a very well-coached team that plays hard.
“I see a very good football team and we certainly have to be prepared.”
It has the David vs. Goliath feel when you consider the last 20 years of both San Jose State and Boise State’s program. But the Spartans have had the better 2020 to date — and they’ll take the field at Sam Boyd Stadium looking to finish the improbable season with a championship.
Maybe the coolest part about all this for the Spartans? Interest in the Bay Area has continued to grow with each win — and a nationally televised game on FOX at 2:15 p.m. MT figures to make their moment in the spotlight even bigger.
“The reason it feels like such a special, big moment is because of the outreach and what we’ve heard from people all over the bay,” Brennan said. “The way people in the Bay Area are responding to this football team and how they are responding to what San Jose State is doing, it’s magical.
“It’s awesome to see how many people are with us and excited about it and how many people are talking about how this is something they look forward to doing each week, watching the Spartans play football. It’s a pretty special time.”
The Spartans are a win away from making it even more special.