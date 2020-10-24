BOISE — Boise State coach Bryan Harsin received his first win Friday night when he received word that his entire team and coaching staff had passed Thursday COVID-19 tests and would be eligible to participate in the season opener against Utah State.
The Broncos then went out on The Blue and took care of business Saturday.
Hank Bachmeier passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns and added a fourth touchdown on the ground and Boise State opened a delayed 2020 season with a 42-13 win over the Aggies inside an empty Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos had a 304-45 advantage in total yards in the first half while racing out to a 28-0 lead the break.
“Just the opportunity to compete was exciting to even run out there and see another opponent and know that we had a chance to go play football,” Harsin said. “Leading up to the game that was a focus for us, just trying to keep it as normal as we could with no fans there and no build up and that was a challenge and our guys handled it really well. I don’t think we came out flat. They were prepared mentally to come out there and play and we had a pretty fast start.”
It will be a weekly worry for Harsin and coaches around the Mountain West as to whether players will be out due to a positive COVID-19 test or contact tracing. It’s one of the many different things about college football in 2020, but for at least one game the Broncos had everybody available.
When word came Saturday morning that Utah State was good to go, the Broncos had passed maybe the toughest test of the day — just getting to the game.
“It was a good feeling,” Harsin said. “Honestly, it’s like you are pumping your first and we said alright, we have everybody available. That’s one of the biggest challenges. … You don’t know after a test what you’re going to get, and we got the go-ahead that everybody was available and that was awesome.
“It may not be the same situation next week and the teams we play may not be in the same situation. I hate to say you are keeping your fingers crossed, but a little bit that’s what we have to do. … So far, so good.”
George Holani had 14 rushes for 100 yards and a touchdown and added a receiving touchdown, while Khalil Shakir had seven catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
But the story for much of the game was Boise State’s defense, which held Utah State to 45 yards and one first down in the first half. Zeke Noa had eight tackles to lead the Broncos while Riley Whimpey and Sam Whitney each had seven. Backup defensive back Tyric Lebeauf had an interception.
“We came out in the first and second quarters and I thought we did a great job bringing our energy and held them to zero points,” Whimpey said. “As the game went on I thought we came out a little slow in the third quarter. We got the ‘W’ but that’s not going to cut it. We have to finish the whole game. But the first half was good and we’re excited we got the win.”
The Mountain West initially decided Aug. 10 to ‘indefinitely postpone’ the season before reversing course Sept. 24 with an eight-game schedule. Boise State began practice two days later, and took the field Saturday for its first game in 308 days.
It was anything but a normal game, though, with no fans, band or cheerleaders allowed inside. But for a fan base desperate for sports — the last Boise State game in any sport had been March 12, oddly enough by the now disbanded baseball team — at least getting to watch on TV was better than nothing.
Had there been fans many of them might have left at the half with temperatures dipping into the 40s and the Broncos already up 28-0. Boise State racked up 305 yards in the first half while holding the Aggies to just 24 passing yards, 21 rushing yards and one first down. The Broncos’ offense, meanwhile, had 17 first downs in the opening 30 minutes.
Holani opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter and had 56 yards on 11 carries at the break.
The Broncos extended the lead when Bachmeier found a wide open Shakir for a 52-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter. Bachmeir then kept it himself for a 6-yard score to push the lead to 21-0 late in the half.
But Boise State got the ball back and used the 2-minute drill to perfection, scoring on a 12-yard pass from Bachmeier to Holani — who juked four Utah State defenders on his way into the end zone — with 25 seconds left in the second quarter.
Bachmeier had 205 passing yards and the two passing touchdowns in the first half while completing 15 of 21 passes.
“I was pleased with the first half,” Harsin said. “The guys were focused.”
Utah State took advantage of a lethargic second half from the Broncos to get back in the game. Jaylen Warren scored from 1-yard out late in the third quarter and then added a 2-yard score to make it 28-13 early in the fourth.
The second score was set up after Boise State punter Joel Velazquez kicked the ball into the back of his own blocker and backwards for a negative 38-yard punt to give Utah State the ball at the Bronco 21-yard line.
But the Broncos responded with a seven-play, 83-yard drive that finished when Bachmeier and Shakir hooked up again for a 18-yard touchdown to push the lead to 35-13 with 8:29 to play in the game.
After a fourth-down stop by the Boise State defense, the Broncos added one final touchdown — a 5-yard rush from Andrew Van Buren with 1:37 to go — to account for the 42-13 final score.
It was a game the Broncos didn’t even know for sure until Saturday that they’d get to play. And that made the win even more enjoyable.
“It was weird when they canceled the season and we didn’t know what to think,” Whimpey said. “But being able to go out there today and play was something special. It’s something I’m never going to forget.”
Boise State hits the road next Saturday for a game at Air Force. Kick off is set for 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.