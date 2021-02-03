BOISE — Andy Avalos came out of the gate with a nice surprise for Boise State fans on his first National Signing Day as head coach.
He brought a familiar face with him.
The Broncos only added two new players Wednesday after welcoming back eight super seniors and signing 15 during the early signing period in December, but both were notable and one was an impressive get.
Boise State announced early Wednesday that Oregon transfer running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, whom Avalos was with the past two years in Eugene, had signed with the Broncos as part of the 2021 class.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Habibi-Likio scored 21 rushing touchdowns during his three years at Oregon, and he’ll likely have immediate eligibility and two years left to play with the Broncos.
“Tremendous competitor,” Avalos said. “The way he carries himself on and off the field, he fits the brotherhood that we have here. He is obviously a tremendous player on the field, but who he is and what he brings to this program — he’s going to have an instant impact.”
The Broncos were among the finalists to land Habibi-Likio out of high school before he signed with Oregon. He was rated the No. 42 running back in the class by Rivals and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2017.
Boise State returns 1,000-yard back George Holani, but adding a proven back like Habibi-Likio gives the Broncos quite an impressive one-two punch. It also gives them needed depth after the Broncos dressed just two scholarship running backs at times last season due to injuries and transfers.
“He is a bigger back and he’s physical,” Avalos said. “He’ll get it between the tackles and he’ll get it on the perimeter. One thing he does really well and he prides himself on is protecting the quarterback as well.
“In the pass game he has very good hands and we will be able to get the ball to him in different ways besides just handing the ball off to him. That’s something that is big in our new offense and he fits that mold. (New offensive coordinator Tim Plough) and the rest of the offensive staff are very excited about what he brings.”
The Broncos also added local product Ben Ford from Eagle High School on Wednesday. A prolific quarterback, Ford will play wide receiver at Boise State.
Ford, who accumulated more than 2,000 yards of offense as a senior and averaged 11.5 yards per carry, also had multiple offers to play Division I baseball.
“That tells you a lot right there,” Avalos said of the two-sport star. “He had an opportunity to play both moving on and he chose to play football. What he does on the field, you can see his natural abilities at the wide receiver position and his ability to separate with or without the ball. The mentality he brings to our program and how he plays the game, those are things that are important to us.
“The young men that come from this state have always done really, really well in this program. We were really excited to make the connections with him and his family and work through the process the last couple weeks and we were very fortunate he decided to join our brotherhood.”
It was a mostly calm and quiet day and past few weeks for Avalos and the Broncos. Thanks to the 15 players that signed in December and the eight seniors that elected to come back, there wasn’t a ton of work to be done.
Avalos said the Broncos still had a few spots left to add through transfers or other avenues, but the past few weeks was mostly about connecting with the current players and those already signed to join the 2021 recruiting class.
“No question it’s a unique year in itself with the super seniors being able to come back which we’re very excited about,” Avalos said. “Those guys are tremendous leaders, they have been in their time here at Boise State and will continue to be. They are doing an unbelievable job right now helping us create the environment we want to live and grow and thrive in.”
As for the past few weeks, Avalos said the goal was mostly to focus on the 15 players that signed with previous coach Bryan Harsin. Five of the 15 enrolled early in January.
“It was obviously re-recruiting and reconnecting and building those relationships with the guys that have already signed,” Avalos said. “Obviously we have five players that have enrolled early and are here on campus. It’s been fun. It’s allowed us to really focus on our team, the family we’re building here with the coaches that are coming in and the new players we’ve brought in.
“It’s been a process the last three weeks, but we look forward to building on it as we move into the future.”
The eight seniors that will take advantage of the NCAA rule granting them an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic are linebacker Riley Whimpey, nickel Kekaula Kaniho, linebacker Brock Miller, wide receiver Octavius Evans, wide receiver CT Thomas, punter Joel Velazquez, center Donte Harrington, offensive lineman Uzo Osuji and offensive lineman Jake Stetz.
Avalos said the Broncos had a few scholarships available to still add to the roster moving forward, but they planned to be patient to find the right fits.
“There are some opportunities to continue to build this class and build our team,” Avalos said. “It’s a unique year obviously coming off the pandemic and some of the new NCAA rules and how those affect the roster and the numbers we’re able to work with and things like that.
“We spent a lot of time strategizing and obviously we’ve been able to add a few more guys to the 2021 class and we look forward to being patient with a few other spots we have as we move forward.”