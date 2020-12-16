After years of late decommitment, scrambles and surprises with the quarterback position, there was no such drama for the Boise State football team and quarterback Taylen Green Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6 dual threat quarterback, who has been committed to the Broncos since July, was announced as the newest official member of Boise State's recruiting class at 6:05 a.m.
Green, who hails from Lewisville, Texas, saw his recruiting interest increase with a strong senior season. But he never waivered, following through with his pledge as soon as he was allowed to sign at 7 a.m. local time in Texas.
Green is ranked as the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class from 247Sports and No. 22 from ESPN. He's ranked by 247Sports as one of the top 100 recruits in Texas.
He has passed for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns this season as a senior while also rushing for 573 yards and nine touchdowns.
STUD James Wilborn Jr. from Avon, Connecticut, was the first to officially join Boise State's 2021 class Wednesday morning. His signing was announced by the school at 5:28 a.m.
Here's a full look at Boise State's signings to this point. This post will be updated throughout the morning...
BOISE STATE'S 2021 SIGNING CLASS (bios provided by Boise State)
Rejhan Tatum // LB // 6-2 // 225 // Del City, Okla. (Del City High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 30 at his position nationally per 247Sports, and No. 72 per ESPN…rated as the No. 13 prospect in Oklahoma per ESPN, and No. 14 per 247Sports…as a junior, recorded 125 tackles, including four sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss.
Jai Jones // LB // 5-11 // 232 // Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 16 nationally at his position per ESPN, and No. No. 42 nationally per 247Sports…rated as one of the top 100 recruits in Texas per 247Sports (No. 94)…three-year starter…helped team reach state playoffs each season…father JJ played in the NFL (New Orleans Saints)…Sports Illustrated All-America candidate…South Oak Cliff is tie for first in Texas and tied for 15th nationally in producing NFL players according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.
Zion Washington // S // 6-2 // 200 // Frisco, Texas (Reedy High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 78 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 85 per 247Sports…played on both sides of the ball in high school as a WR/DB combo...recorded 43 tackles (31 solo), including four tackles for a loss, his senior season...forced two fumbles, recovering one, and also logged an interception...on the offensive side, he carried the ball 28 times for 213 yards (7.6 yards/carry) and two touchdowns.
Joseph Amos // OL // 6-6 // 320 // Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…top 100 recruit as his position nationally (No. 71), per ESPN…started at both guard and tackle as a prep…helped Lancaster reach the Texas 5A D-1 state quarterfinals last season…Lancaster is undefeated entering the playoffs this season…attends same high school as current Boise State wide receivers CT Thomas and Latrell Caples.
Taylen Green // QB // 6-6 // 215 // Lewisville, Texas (Lewisville High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the country per 247Sports, and No. 22 per ESPN…rated as one of the top 100 recruits in Texas per 247Sports (No. 95)…top 100 in Dallas Morning News area rankings…led Lewisville to the District 6-6A playoffs each of the last two seasons…as a junior, threw for 2,217 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions…added 445 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground…added over 2,000 yards passing and 19 touchdowns this season…member of track & field team…school recorder holder in the long jump.
James Wilborn, Jr. // STUD // 6-4 // 235 // Flint, Mich. (Avon Old Farms School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 43 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 73 per 247Sports…rated as the No. 2 prospect in Connecticut per ESPN, No. 6 per 247Sports and No. 7 per Rivals…Sports Illustrated All-America Candidate...played in all-nine games as a sophomore, recording a sack and a forced fumble…played tight end on offense.
