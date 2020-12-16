After years of late decommitment, scrambles and surprises with the quarterback position, there was no such drama for the Boise State football team and quarterback Taylen Green Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6 dual threat quarterback, who has been committed to the Broncos since July, was announced as the newest official member of Boise State's recruiting class at 6:05 a.m.
Green, who hails from Lewisville, Texas, saw his recruiting interest increase with a strong senior season. But he never waivered, following through with his pledge as soon as he was allowed to sign at 7 a.m. local time in Texas.
Green is ranked as the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class from 247Sports and No. 22 from ESPN. He's ranked by 247Sports as one of the top 100 recruits in Texas.
He has passed for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns this season as a senior while also rushing for 573 yards and nine touchdowns.
STUD James Wilborn Jr. from Avon, Connecticut, was the first to officially join Boise State's 2021 class Wednesday morning. His signing was announced by the school at 5:28 a.m.
Boise State has since signed four players from Texas, four from California, three from Colorado and one from Oklahoma and Arizona.
Here's a full look at Boise State's signings to this point. This post will be updated throughout the morning...
BOISE STATE'S 2021 SIGNING CLASS (bios provided by Boise State)
Eric McAlister // WR // 6-4 // 190 // Azle, Texas (Azle High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and RIvals…rated as one of the top 100 recruits at his position nationally (No. 67) per 247Sports…rated as one of the top 100 recruits in the state of Texas per 247Sports (No. 60)…in his senior season, grabbed 70 receptions for 1,498 yards (21.4 yards/game) and 20 touchdowns...led his team to a second-straight district title in 2019 with 62 catches for 1,449 yards and 23 touchdowns...had a touchdown reception in 11 of 12 games and six 100-yard performances…voted first-team all-district and Class 5A AP first-team all-state.
Mason Randolph // OL // 6-4 // 305 // Yorba Linda, Calif. (Yorba Linda High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 40 at his position nationally per 247Sports, and No. 49 per ESPN…rated as one of the top 100 prospects in the state of California per Rivals (No. 66), 247Sports (No. 70) and ESPN (No. 72)…helped team captured Crestview League title as a junior…current Broncos Michael Callahan (RS-FR, DL) and Nathan Cardona (FR, OL) also attended Yorba Linda.
Matthew Lauter // TE // 6-4 // 222 // San Diego, Calif. (Torrey Pines High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports ESPN…rated No. 42 at his position nationally per ESPN…during his junior season, recorded 20 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns...averaged 15.8 yards per catch…made 47 tackles on defense and returned an interception for a score…also punted for Torrey Pines.
Marco Notarainni // LB // 6-3 // 220 // San Diego, Calif. (Torrey Pines High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star prospect per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 39 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 89 at his position per 247Sports…rated as one of the top 100 prospects in California per ESPN (No. 88)…two-way player as a linebacker and tight end…also played lacrosse…All-Avocado League linebacker...notched 83 stops, six tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two interceptions as a junior.
Ahmed Hassanein // DL // 6-4 // 270 // Anaheim, Calif. (Loara High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals…rated as one of the top recruits at his position nationally per 247Sports (No. 84)…grew up in Egypt…ranked No. 1 in Egypt and No. 14 in Africa for his age group in CrossFit…first season of competitive football was 2019…Garden Grove League Lineman of the Year and All-CIF selection.
Jalen Richmond // WR // 6-1 // 175 // Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 21 prospect in Arizona per 247Sports, and No. 27 per ESPN…top-ranked wide receiver in Arizona according to MaxPreps...in nine games his senior season, Richmond recorded 37 receptions for 634 yards and seven touchdowns...caught 41 passes for 725 yards and nine touchdowns during his junior season to help lead his team to a 13-0 record and secure an Arizona Open Division State Championship.
Kaden Dudley // WR // 6-0 // 190 // Monument, Colo. (Palmer Ridge High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated the No. 8 recruit in Colorado per ESPN, and No. 11 in the state per 247Sports…rated one of the top 100 recruits at his position (athlete) in the country by 247Sports (No. 85) and ESPN (No. 92)…earned CHSAA/MaxPreps All-State First-Team honors...in seven games during his senior season, he recorded 28 receptions for 389 yards (13.9 average) and one touchdown...on special teams, he returned four punts for 109 yards (27.3/return)...helped Palmer Ridge High School win its third-straight 3A Colorado State Championship in 2019.
Seyi Oladipo // S // 5-11 // 185 // Centennial, Colo. (Eaglecrest High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 10 prospect in the state of Colorado per 247Sports, and No. 15 per ESPN…rated No. 87 at his position nationally per 247Sports…named 2019-20 CHSAA/MaxPreps All-State First Team…two-sport athlete, competing in football and basketball...Prep Redzone Colorado ranked him as the No. 4 defensive back and No. 23 overall prospect…made 45 tackles and has three interceptions as a sophomore…added a pair of picks and averaged 9.5 tackles per game as a junior…kick returner.
Cord Kringlen // OL // 6-5 // 290 // Broomfield, Colo. (Holy Family High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 16 recruit in Colorado per 247Sports, and No. 22 in the state per ESPN…two-way lineman…helped Holy Family reach state playoffs as a senior.
Rejhan Tatum // LB // 6-2 // 225 // Del City, Okla. (Del City High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 30 at his position nationally per 247Sports, and No. 72 per ESPN…rated as the No. 13 prospect in Oklahoma per ESPN, and No. 14 per 247Sports…as a junior, recorded 125 tackles, including four sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss.
Jai Jones // LB // 5-11 // 232 // Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 16 nationally at his position per ESPN, and No. No. 42 nationally per 247Sports…rated as one of the top 100 recruits in Texas per 247Sports (No. 94)…three-year starter…helped team reach state playoffs each season…father JJ played in the NFL (New Orleans Saints)…Sports Illustrated All-America candidate…South Oak Cliff is tie for first in Texas and tied for 15th nationally in producing NFL players according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.
Zion Washington // S // 6-2 // 200 // Frisco, Texas (Reedy High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 78 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 85 per 247Sports…played on both sides of the ball in high school as a WR/DB combo...recorded 43 tackles (31 solo), including four tackles for a loss, his senior season...forced two fumbles, recovering one, and also logged an interception...on the offensive side, he carried the ball 28 times for 213 yards (7.6 yards/carry) and two touchdowns.
Joseph Amos // OL // 6-6 // 320 // Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…top 100 recruit as his position nationally (No. 71), per ESPN…started at both guard and tackle as a prep…helped Lancaster reach the Texas 5A D-1 state quarterfinals last season…Lancaster is undefeated entering the playoffs this season…attends same high school as current Boise State wide receivers CT Thomas and Latrell Caples.
Taylen Green // QB // 6-6 // 215 // Lewisville, Texas (Lewisville High School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the country per 247Sports, and No. 22 per ESPN…rated as one of the top 100 recruits in Texas per 247Sports (No. 95)…top 100 in Dallas Morning News area rankings…led Lewisville to the District 6-6A playoffs each of the last two seasons…as a junior, threw for 2,217 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions…added 445 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground…added over 2,000 yards passing and 19 touchdowns this season…member of track & field team…school recorder holder in the long jump.
James Wilborn, Jr. // STUD // 6-4 // 235 // Flint, Mich. (Avon Old Farms School)
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 43 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 73 per 247Sports…rated as the No. 2 prospect in Connecticut per ESPN, No. 6 per 247Sports and No. 7 per Rivals…Sports Illustrated All-America Candidate...played in all-nine games as a sophomore, recording a sack and a forced fumble…played tight end on offense.
